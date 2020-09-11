Alexandrina Vineyard on the market

+2





MORE GALLERIES

A large-scale, 105-hectare vineyard in South Australia's renowned Langhorne Creek wine region has been listed for sale.

Alexandrina Vineyard was previously owned by BRL Hardy Ltd and has been set up to operate as a commercial vineyard.

Currently growing 100 per cent red wine varieties, 93 hectares of the land is planted to Shiraz, Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, Malbec, Petit Verdot and Sangiovese grapes.

Recent activity includes replanting 27.6 hectares in 2017/18 and planting 18.3 hectares in 2019, guaranteeing increased production in the coming years.

The sale of the 2021 crop can be negotiated, while the site has water licences amounting to 300 megalitres, including a 220ML River Murray licence.

The property is 11 kilometres south of Langhorne Creek, 12km north-east of Milang, 23km south-east of Strathalbyn and 72km south-east of the Adelaide CBD.

Improvements include a four-bedroom home, stone cottage, office, shedding, wash-down facilities and irrigation infrastructure.

A 95kW solar energy system provides the bulk of the property's electricity, and an additional 10kW system with a Tesla battery supplies the home, which is currently rented.

READ MORE:



CBRE Agribusiness' Angus Bills and Phil Schell are managing the sale campaign on behalf of the vendor, Scaffidi-Muta Vineyards, with expressions of interest invited by 4pm ACDT on October 8, 2020.

"The opportunity to secure a large-scale vineyard planted to 100pc red-grape varieties is quite rare," Mr Bills said.

"Alexandrina Vineyard is a high-quality offering in one of South Australia's renowned wine regions, satisfying everything a purchaser would require in terms of scale, productivity, reliability, water security and sought-after grape varieties.

"We are expecting offers in excess of $60,000/ha, and strong interest from existing industry participants, syndicates seeking investment in the wine industry and potential sale and leaseback opportunities."

More information can be found here.

Start the day with all the big news in agriculture. Sign up here to receive our daily Farmonline newsletter.



The story Alexandrina Vineyard on the market first appeared on Farm Online.