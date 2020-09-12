Katmach set for vintage display

VINTAGE tractor aficionados will be out in force for the annual Katmach Vintage Fair.

Held by the Katanning Vintage Machinery Association, it will be held on Saturday, September, 19 at Kupara Park, Katanning, with a crank start of 9am.

Displays will include vintage tractors, stationary engines, cars, trucks and other vintage items, including a collection of old farm tools, some of which will be offered for sale.

The mandatory tractor pull and tractor parades will be programmed throughout the day.

Admission is $10 for adults, a car load (maximum five people) $25 and children under 16 free.

Take your swag or caravan as there is free camping with hot showers and toilet facilities.

The local Scouts group will be organising morning tea, lunch and afternoon tea and on Saturday night a barbecue will be available with meat packs for sale, along with salads and dessert.

A drink around a bonfire should set off a great day with a free breakfast on Sunday for the hardy folk.

Organisers are encouraging collectors to add to the vintage gear on display and you can contact the following for any enquiries - Chester Smith 9821 1482; Ivan Quartermaine 0427 931 282; Mal Beeck 0428 211 768 and Graham Blight 0428 214 590.