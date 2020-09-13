Fertile soils are some of the best

Price: $1.9m

Location: Gingin

Area: 151ha

Agent: Morgan Sudlow & Associates and Country Values Real Estate

Contact: Tony Morgan 0418 900 349

Tom Cabassi 0429 095 864





LOT 201 Sloans Road, Gingin, is a portion of the renowned Shaddow Downs Estate - a property that was selected early on for its premium soil and water.

Distinctive parkland settings and tree groves are a feature throughout.

On the elevated sections, multiple house sites present with breathtaking rural views.

The topography varies from gently undulating to rising hills, which has driven intelligent long-term utilisation of pasture management to maximise the potential of the land with its 635 millimetre annual rainfall.

The property partially comprises medium clay subsystem soils which are deep red sands and grey clay, with the soils offering great versatility and being optimal for grazing, perennial horticulture and/or annual horticulture.

Remarkably rich soils span the property because of the pedogenic processes in the geological history of the area.

In the property's early geological history, marine seabird deposition processes accumulated phosphate-rich soils over elevated limestone surfaces, which remain on about 45 per cent of the property in the upper part of the elevation ranges.

The land is known for having marine fossils in the aquifer strata beneath its present surface.

It has benefitted from sustained capital investment over 24 years, maximising the potential of the land.

Fencing has all been renewed in the past 10 years.

Paddocks have been oriented for ease of access and livestock management and gravel laneways permeate the property.

Water capture is a feature with five appealing dams retaining 75pc of all rainfall on the property.

Water is extracted from two shallow wells via a windmill at about 40,000 litres per day capacity and a solar powered pump operates at about 20,000 litres per day capacity, providing water all-year.

Water storage comprises 30,000 litres and reticulation is via 50mm blue line to 600 litre water troughs in all paddocks.