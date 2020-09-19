Large farm in a top producing region

Price: Offers closing Tuesday, November 10, 2020 unless sold prior

Location: Hill River

Area: 8390ha

Agent: Nutrien Harcourts WA

Contact: Terry Norrish 0429 471 219

Rex Luers 0417 092 567

THE hunt is on to purchase larger parcels of land within high rainfall zones that offer long-term rainfall security and water availability for generations to come.

Parron Place is renowned for its size and capacity to run large numbers of livestock.

The owners have owned and operated the property since 1998 and its versatility has allowed them to farm according to the best available market at the time.

Initially the property was run as a Wagyu operation, being one of the first businesses to engage that opportunity.

Sheep were part of that initial business and the owners moved closer to a full-time meat and wool operation and with the wool market being so volatile for many years, they elected to move into a 100 per cent sheep meat operation, with the property comfortably running up to 20,000 head of Dorper cross sheep.

Based on a five-year average, Parron Place has the carrying capacity of 43,000 dry sheep equivalents.

Located 18 kilometres north west of Badgingarra and 40km south east of Jurien Bay, Parron Place is just 18km as the crow flies from the Cervantes coast.

The Muchea Livestock Centre is a one hour and 45 minute drive away, making the property extremely well-located with access to South West abattoirs and the port for live shipping.

The Hill River area has a long-term annual rainfall of 525-550 millimetres, with the majority falling in the growing season.

Combined with five underground bores which provide an abundance of stock water, Parron Place offers the long-term security that the market is chasing and will make it a property that's always in demand.

Although modest, the infrastructure offers the opportunity to run either cattle or sheep, with covered stockyards for both species in place.

An eight-stand steel, iron and timber shearing shed is on the property and further utility sheds are available for machinery and fodder storage.

Fencing on the property is in good to new condition, with 150 kilometres of new seven-line Ringlock erected in the past five years, along with 30km of laneways allowing easy, efficient livestock movement plus shade and shelter belts.

Pastures have been improved and consist of serradellas, sub-tropical grasses, Rhodes, Cooch Panic, ryes and areas of established Tagasaste, including more than 4000 hectares planted in the past three years,

This gives the property an ability to feed animals on a year-round basis and subject to seasons, reduces the need to supplementary feed.

In the past five years 125,000 cubic metres of poultry manure has been spread across Parron Place.

A proposed 90 tower windfarm is also part of the appeal of Parron Place.

Although still in the planning stages, this development looks seriously attractive and may feature in the new owner's purchasing decision.

Further details are available to prospective purchasers.

The property consists of five large, adjoining titles ranging from 1400ha to 1850ha, which allows for it to be split into different parcels.

However, in its entirety Parron Place is an exceptional opportunity and there are few in the State that compare, to establish a business of scale that can carry large numbers of livestock on the one property.

Limited cropping has taken place over the years, but given the productive gravel soils that exist, there is much potential to develop the land for cereal or fodder production to feed the existing livestock.

Offers close on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, unless sold prior and the highest or any offer will not necessarily be accepted.