Young ag professionals gather for social event

AgConnectWA committee member Michaela Henry (left), with Curtin University students Ally Konkoly and Christi Schofield.

Bolgart farmer Jarrod Clarke (left) and Murdoch University student Andrew Major.

Kalyx study director Michaela Miller (left) and UWA student Sophie Maitland.

Byfields accountant Emma Clarke (middle), with Agrimaster acquisition officer's Alice Butler and Jayden Forrest.

Byfields' Caitlin Riethmuller, Eamonn Lanagan, Sam Wilson and Jared Ryan.

Bunjil farm hand Rat White (left), Manjimup nurse Imagele Fischer and MaiaGrazing sales representative Victoria Lawrance.

Murdoch University students Renae Piggott (left) and Claire Harcourt-Smith.

Narrikup dairy farmer Mathew Light (left), Kulin farm hand Cameron Geddes and Muresk Institute student Cora Light.

ALS Global client services manager Amber Foster (left) and DPIRD research scientist Grace Williams.

Wyalkatchem farmer Matt Maitland (left), Rabobank relationship analyst Rachel Asquith and Cunderdin farmer Teke Jasper.

About 80 people made AgConnectWA's first social event since COVID-19 a great success.

Young agricultural professionals, farmers and students keen for a career in the prosperous industry gathered at the Ocean Beach Hotel, Cottesloe, recently to talk all things ag.

Positive vibes were felt by all who were keen to socialise and network with like-minded agriculturalists, which for many people, was the first event of its kind in months.