Nicoletti lists Beermullah farm for sale

ABOUT one year after Western Australian businessman John Nicoletti purchased Cranes Neck, a 1047.63 hectare property at Beermullah, he has listed it for sale.

Mr Nicoletti spoke to Farm Weekly recently about his business strategy of buying and leasing or selling farms and said offering Cranes Neck for sale was part of that plan.

"I want to sell it and put my money elsewhere," Mr Nicoletti said.

He said when he acquired Cranes Neck it was in "need of a little TLC as the previous owner had lost interest in it a bit, so we tidied it up, put some drains in and things like that".

While he declined to comment on what price he hoped the property would sell for, Mr Nicoletti said he felt positive about the rural property market and that there was strong demand for farmland in the region.

Nutrien Harcourts WA sales manager Terry Norrish and sales specialist Adam Shields have been appointed to handle the sale.

"The property has some of the typical Beermullah highly productive grey loams with the majority of the property being productive well-drained soils, as good as any in the area," Mr Norrish said.

Cranes Neck is being marketed as a great cattle property and has horticulture potential.

"The property is ideally suited to fatten and freshen young cattle or can run a breeding herd," he said.

It has an abundance of water from two bores, a natural free-flowing spring and Red Gully Creek flows through in winter which fills the lake of about 40ha.

There is a potential to obtain a water licence.

"The property is in outstanding condition and all improvements present in excellent condition," Mr Norrish said.

"The quality of the water is excellent and there is water in each paddock in some form."

Infrastructure includes a four-bedroom, one bathroom homestead with lake views, coupled with shearing, machinery and hay sheds and sheep and cattle yards.

The property's proximity to Perth via Tonkin Highway and the Muchea Livestock Centre are additional key draw cards for buyers.

Cranes Neck is offered via expressions of interest, closing Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 4pm.