Fendt takes 4WD to a new level

TECHNOLOGY is taking high horsepower four-wheel drive (4WD) tractors to a new level.

It didn't seem that long ago when you dragged your 4WD tractor out for seeding (perhaps you still do), use it for say two months then park it back in the shed with the spiders and mice.

But today, with the likes of AGCO's Fendt 1050 model, the spiders and mice are going to feel pretty lonely.

Typically it's a 1000 hours a year tractor, but for Bindi Bindi farmer and stud breeder Kristin Lefroy, Cranmore Park, who bought a 1050 in late July from AgWest Machinery Geraldton, it will probably knock out 1500 hours with major programs of seeding and hay and maybe a stint as a chase tractor.

Spreading and spraying will be done with a front wheel-assist (FWA) tractor.

The reason for the purchase was a need for another tractor to pull a second large square baler that was added to the farm's inventory.

There was a tired 4WD on the farm that had chalked up 10,000 hours and was still in good condition but after a demo in the 1050 it became, in racing parlance, a case of "put away the glasses".

The tractor comes highly spec'd with a lot of specs coming standard which can mean a half a day can pass away while you're acclimatising to what you've got.

For starters, the Fendt 1000 is not your usual 4WD, because AGCO engineers have changed that impression.

Conventional four-wheel drive tractors usually have a fixed torque ratio between the front and rear axle but with the 1000 Series, torque is distributed over two transmission outputs independently on both axles.

Cranmore Park cropping manager Derek Stewart says the ability to employ front remotes to power front-linkage mowers in the future is a good idea.

With the help of a computer-controlled, four-wheel clutch, torque can be shifted between the axles according to need, resulting in greater traction and a tighter turning circle.

In working mode, 1000 Series operates in four-wheel drive but the axles work independently.

When an implement is engaged into the ground, the transmission pressure increases and the clutch locks for a conventional four-wheel drive.

When the tractor reaches the headland and the implement is not ground-engaged, the clutch unlocks so the front and rear axles are driven independently, allowing the front axle to perform a pull-turn technique for a tighter turning circle.

The switch from independent four-wheel drive to conventional four-wheel drive is also done by wheel speed between the front and rear axle.

If the tractor senses wheel-slip on one axle the conventional four-wheel drive is then engaged.

That's a standard feature along with six remotes.

Another standard feature is GPS unlock which provides a plug-n-play of various ISOBUS-compatible displays for section control, variable rate, contour-assist, turn-assist and automatic teach-in, which allows for customising calibrations - a great feature for inexperienced drivers.

There's also front remotes available if you're wanting to use front-mounted mowers driven by hydraulic PTO (a conventional front PTO is not available because the transmission is in the way).

An option is separate hydraulic and transmission oil systems with a flow rate of 420 litres a minute which Mr Lefroy added to the package, along with full weights (20.5 tonnes) which can be employed via front three-point linkage mounted weight block.

A four-point suspension cab combined with front-linkage suspension will provide cropping manager Derek Stewart with plenty of comfort during the Fendt 1050's first outing pulling a large square baler.

When it's not needed, the wheel weight split is 3300 kilograms on the front and 2500kg on the rear.

Duals will be employed on the front and rear when towing a 59 tyne DBS precision seeder on 25 centimetre spacings, towing a 16-tonne Morris air cart.

Mr Lefroy took the option of IF900 x 65R 46 duals to put a lot of rubber on the ground which will work in harmony with engine management to reduce wheelslip and gain more tractive power.

AGCO also has added a ballast calculator so you can check tyre pressures.

An option, which allows this to be automatically done, is on-the-go automatic tyre pressure adjustment.

Mr Lefroy is expecting not only an increase in productivity using the Fendt 1050, but also cost efficiencies, including fuel savings.

It's not hard to see whey when you look at the engine and the Vario transmission.

To deliver bulging power, Fendt has introduced a 15.2L, six cylinder Tier Four MAN engine into the range which uses a mix of Adblue and exhaust recirculation to keep it clean and deliver maximum torque at low engine revs.

Coupled with the Vario transmission, the 1000 Series is capable of speeds of 40 kilometres an hour at a low 950rpm.

Maximum torque is achieved at 1100rpm and is maintained to 1500rpm, resulting in maximum fuel efficiency.

According to AGCO, bigger power ratings are blended with clever technology, ranging from heavy-draft work to front and rear linkage applications.

Independent front axle suspension is standard and the four-point pneumatic cab suspension is also a boost to comfort on the road and in working mode.

And the operator's manual is fully integrated into the terminal, which hopefully, will mean less phone calls to the dealer.