Bid for WA representation on FFN board

THE Future Farmers Network (FFN) has opened applications for non-executive positions on its board.

The FFN is seeking up to five new directors who have expertise in marketing, business development, strategy, partnerships, business finance/ accounting and/or prior board experience.

Richard Kohne, who became chairman of the organisation last November, said they were looking for people with "passion and a willingness to roll up their sleeves".

The board is hoping to attract applicants under 35 years of age from a diverse range of backgrounds including farming, pastoral, horticulture, viticulture and seafood industries.

Established in 2000, the organisation aims to connect, educate and empower young people in agriculture.

"Our mission is to provide, in collaboration with our partners, young people in agriculture with educational and connectivity opportunities with a view to empowering and retaining these young people in the agricultural industry," Mr Kohne said.

"The board is trying to ensure we have a strong national network of youth in agriculture that supports its members and the broader industry."

With current directors Olivia Falkiner, New South Wales and Henry Gratte, WA, to step down from the board at the annual general meeting in November, Mr Kohne said it was key the board had representation from WA, as a significant contributor to Australian agriculture, so the national industry was fairly represented.

"We have a geographically and skill diverse board which we consider a key factor to being effective in our role for the industry," Mr Kohne said.

A predominantly events-based organisation, this year the FFN had to be innovative in how it delivered value for its members.

Working with COVID-19 restrictions, the organisation launched new resources including a 'Mentor of the Month' podcast, a members' area with a range of educational tools and a jobs board and successfully transitioned its strongly followed 'Start up Stories' segment online.

For those interested in applying for a non-executive director position, Mr Kohne said five hours a week was typically required from board members, with that time covering board and subcommittee meetings, assistance on individual projects, engaging with FFN partners and seeking new ones.

"We ask that people are generally willing to do a minimum of two terms, which is four years," Mr Kohne said.

Reflecting on his own experience, Mr Kohne said the organisation had been a fantastic way for him to contribute to the industry.

"The main reason I would recommend young people to get involved with FFN is, firstly, the learnings you gain by working with a group of inspired people and, secondly, FFN provides a great platform for you to deliver your ideas," he said.

"It really is a case of you get out what you put in and if you are passionate about an idea you will get the full support of our executive officer, board and partners to make it happen."

Applications close on Wednesday, October 7 with the election to be held online on Thursday, November 12.