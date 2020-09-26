Software updates from John Deere

JOHN Deere has released new software updates to the John Deere Operations Centre and its MyOperations app.

Since its launch almost a decade ago, the Operations Centre has evolved to become a central tool for Australian farmers and operators to unlock the power of precision agriculture and to optimise machinery performance.

The MyOperations app enables growers to conveniently take information from their Operations Centre account into the field, to help manage equipment information, production data and farm operations from a mobile device.

It's free and can be downloaded from the Google Play or Apple app stores.

John Deere precision agriculture manager Ben Kelly said the latest updates would allow growers to more easily collect and edit a variety of field information from the convenience of their phone or tablet.

"This will result in more timely collection of field records and a comprehensive picture of what has occurred throughout the season," Mr Kelly said.

"There remains no question digital technology is one of the keys to greater efficiency, profitability and sustainability in Australian farming.

"In fact, modelling from the Australian Farm Institute has shown $20.3 billion can be added to the gross value of agricultural production by embracing digital technology.

"However, one of the greatest barriers to uptake, outside of connectivity challenges, has been a perception that the technology can be time-consuming or complicated to implement.

"Our technology is simple and effective and we have support networks in place to help farmers get the most out of the machines and the technology they have.

"The MyOperations app is an easy-to-use and portable tool to help bring information together."

Key updates include:



- Expansion of data editing capabilities from MyOperations.

- Improvement of data accuracy and quality by enabling growers to edit field information from their mobile device and sync it across the John Deere digital ecosystem.

New data editing capabilities include crop type, crop season and post-calibrate yield and area harvested.

Field records can be added from MyOperations

- Manually adding tillage, planting, application and yield information from mobile devices.

This allows capture of complete field records, regardless of a machine's data collection capability.

- Removal of the sign-in requirement to view a machine display from MyOperations

"By simplifying the way farmers can input and edit key data from their mobile or tablet, we're helping them to compile high-quality information and insights about each field," Mr Kelly said.

"These updates also demonstrate how John Deere is prioritising making technology simple to use.

"We encourage farmers and operators to check out and install the new updates for access to the most up-to-date and easy-to-use technology available."

The John Deere Operations Centre is free online software from John Deere designed to help farmers manage their equipment and farm data.