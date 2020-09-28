Quality Boyanup store cattle offering

IF it is quality store cattle you are looking for, then this month's Nutrien Livestock Boyanup store cattle sale will be the place to be.

In the sale scheduled for Friday, October 2, at 1pm the Nutrien Livestock South West team will yard close to 1200 head.

In the yarding there will be a good mix of Friesian steers, as well as first-cross steers and heifers and lines of beef cattle.

Nutrien Livestock South West sale co-ordinator Ralph Mosca said the yarding would comprise some very good lines of Friesian steers alongside good lines of first-cross steers and heifers, as well as beef steers and heifers.

"We will have a large run of Friesian steers on offer again from our local, regular vendors from poddie types right through to 24-months-old," Mr Mosca said.

"There will also be a good run of first-cross heifers on offer, with some of the lines vet checked, unjoined and suitable to breed while there will also be bigger numbers of beef steers and heifers on offer this month.

"The sale will provide a good opportunity to buy some quality store lines at the beginning of spring."

The largest vendors in the Friesian steer pens will be MC Mews, Williams and Taylor Agricultural Contracting, Harvey.

Taylor Agricultural Contracting will offer 64 well-bred Friesian steers aged 10 to 12 months which will drafted into four pens and will be suitable to put away for 18 months, while MC Mews will offer 60 well-grown black and white steers in the 18-22-month-old age bracket.

Regular vendors at this time of the year NL & EL Haddon, Busselton, will present their first draft for the season.

The offering will consist of 40 owner-bred Friesian steers aged 16-18 months which are in forward store condition and have had all the health treatments.

Another big vendor in the Friesian lanes will be G & PA Angi, Yarloop, who will turn off 40 owner-bred steers from their large dairy operation.

The Yarloop operation will offer eight Red/White Friesian steers (16-18mo), eight Friesian steers (16-18mo) and 24 Friesian steers (12-14mo).

Also offering bigger lines of Friesian steers in the sale will be C & R Angi, Yarloop, which will truck in 23 Friesian steers aged 20-22mo, while DE Craigie & Son, Harvey, will present 16 Friesian steers (22-24mo) which will suit feedlot or short-term finishing.

At the younger end of the scale Kelly-Brae, Gelorup, will offer 30 Friesian steers aged 8mo which were purchased in as calves and raised, while regular sale vendor PJ & J Boley, Scott River, will present another line of 30 Friesian steers aged 10mo.

After selling in the Friesian pens G & PA Angi will feature in the first-cross pens with 10 owner-bred Angus-Friesian steers aged 10-12mo, as well as 10 Angus-Friesian heifers (10-12mo) which will be sold vendor guaranteed, while PJ & J Boley will offer 30 Angus-Friesian heifers (10mo).

The biggest vendor in these pens, large dairy operation CASAD will be the volume vendor when it turns off 40 lightweight Angus-Friesian heifers (6-8mo) and they will be closely followed in the volume stakes by South Coast operation Trevelys Pty Ltd, Denmark, which will present 36 Angus-Friesian heifers (14-16mo) which will be vet checked unjoined and suitable to breed.

Another sizeable draft of Angus-Friesian heifers will be offered by MJ & RL Drake, which has nominated 26 heifers aged 18mo.

Rounding out the larger vendors of first-cross heifers will be R & C Italiano & Sons, Wokalup, which will offer six Angus-Friesians (18mo) and 15 Devon-Friesians (18mo).

Both these lines will be suitable for this coming mating and will be sold vet checked unjoined and suitable to breed.

In the beef pens one of the volume vendors will be DW & MJ Rees, Collie, which will present 55 South Devon calves (35 steers and 20 heifers).

The 10-12mo calves are all owner-bred and will suit buyers looking for backgrounding cattle.

Another big vendor in the beef lanes will be D & G Cowcher, Quindanning, which will offer 50 Murray Grey cross calves (25 steers and 25 heifers), also in the 10-12mo age bracket.

Australind-based operation Tiamo Holdings will also present grey calves in the sale - 14 steers and 14 heifers aged 8mo.

The Murray Grey calves are all owner-bred and will be weaned prior to the sale.

Lincoln Downs, Boyup Brook, will present 30 Angus steers aged 16-18mo.