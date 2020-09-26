Calcaling Poll Merinos hit $8000 top

THE Calcaling Poll Merino ram sale at Mukinbudin this year defied market trends and dry seasonal conditions to record a rise in average of $286 and a top price of $8000.

With strong buying support from a long list of return commercial producers, the sale was solid from the opening call of Nutrien Livestock auctioneer Terry Norrish.

Under the watch of Mr Norrish the Ventris family cleared 88 rams under the hammer from the team of 100 offered at an average of $1439.

In comparison in last year's sale the Ventris family sold 91 rams from 108 offered at an average of $1153.

Mr Norrish said it was a great solid sale for the Ventris family.

"It was a very consistent line-up of rams in terms of quality throughout and was probably the most even line-up I have seen offered by the stud and buyers responded accordingly.

"There was once again wide spread buyer interest from across the State from a lot of repeat buyers who know the Calcaling product, but it was also great to see several new buyers operating.

"There were some buyers who were extremely selective in their buying and were willing to pay top money for selected animals.

"While the average was up and the number of rams sold was similar to last year, it was noticeable that some buyers had reduced buying orders compared to previous years - no doubt due to reduced ewe numbers which affected the competition on the lots later in the sale."

Equally happy with the sale result was Calcaling stud principal Athol Ventris.

"We are very happy with how the sale panned out given the season which has been a bit variable in the area," Mr Ventris said.

"We have a very direct and specialised breeding program and we have taken our clients along with us in the process and they are happy with the direction we have taken and the results they are getting which is pleasing to see and hear," Mr Ventris said.

"We had very good support from return clients plus a handful of new clients in the sale and I am contributing that to the new genetics we have introduced, especially the Well Gully line.

"Two years ago our clients were making money out of wool, but now they are making money out of sheep sales, so they are still happy to invest in their breeding programs and we saw that in the sale.

"The ability to get a dual income is the benefit of Merinos."

The team presented to buyers averaged 18.5 microns, 4.5 kilograms greasy fleece weight (GFW), 73.5kg bodyweight. 32.1mm eye muscle depth (EMD) and 3.4mm fat.

The impressive sale result was set up early in the sale with the first 20 rams sold averaging $2585 with five rams in this section selling for $4000 or more.

It was also in these first 20 lots that the day's $8000 top-priced ram was found when Mr Norrish offered lot two.

The long-bodied, upstanding sire created plenty of interest around the buying gallery before it was finally knocked down to return buyer Jeff Munns, Synandra Farms, Beacon.

Mr Munns said the ram was a very good all round animal.

"He has white, bright, low micron, suintless wool and good wool density," Mr Munns said.

"He also has a good carcase and is nice and square from behind.

The ram was sired by Well Gully 907 and based on the team averages was -0.8 for micron, -0.3 for GFW, +4.5 bodyweight, +0.4 EMD and -0.3 fat.

The ram will be used in the operation's nucleus flock of 200 ewes to breed rams for its own use.

This year the operation will join 2400 ewes to Poll Merinos which is down on previous seasons as the Munns had to sell their orange and green tag ewes due to water issues.

They sold both lines to the Eastern States earlier in the year for $255 a head on farm.

Mr Munn said to replace the ewes they sold earlier in the year they were currently trying to buy in some older ewes.

The family's aim is to breed a non-mulesing, highly fertile, plain-bodied animal with a beautiful, white wool.

Mr Munns said they were aiming to achieve 120pc lambing and this year they recorded a 105pc lambing which was back due to the tough season.

The Munns family only got back into running Merinos in about 2011, having gone out of them in the early 2000s to run Dorpers for 10 years.

The second highest price in the sale was $5400 paid by David Millsteed, Daybron Farms, Mocardy stud, Wongan Hills.

The ram which carried Calcaling bloodlines was +1.7 for micron, +1.6 for GFW, +14.5 bodyweight, +2.9 EMD and +1.9 fat against the team averages.

Along with securing the second top price ram in the sale Mr Millsteed also purchased the third top priced ram in the sale at $4800.

Mr Millsteed purchased a third ram at $2800 to finish with a team of three at an average of $4333.

There were two more rams in the team which sold for $4000 or more.

An undisclosed commercial buyer paid $4100 and GJ & WJ Wilson & Sons, Narembeen, bid to $4000.

Others buyers to secure rams at the top end of the market were Harold J Shadbolt & Sons, Mukinbudin, who purchased two at a $2800 average, while return buyers E & C Chandler, Doodlakine, averaged $2450 across two rams.

The title of the sale's volume buyer again went to the Lee family, VA & CF Lee, East Pingelly and Bullaring, who have been buying from Calcaling for about 15 years.

The family, who continue to buy from Calcaling as they can't fault the results they are achieving in their commercial operation, purchased nine rams at an average of $1733 and to a top of $3300.

Eneabba operation GW & LM Dring missed out on the volume buyer title by just one ram when it secured a team of eight to a top of $1400 and an average of $1025.

There were a number of other buyers to take home sizeable ute loads from the sale and they included repeat buyer Newcourt Farm, Trayning, which purchased seven at an $886 average, while Ollis Bros averaged $783 across a team of six and LH & L Burridge averaged $1280 over a team of five.