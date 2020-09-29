Socials: Eucalyptus oil open day draws a crowd

Beacon farmers with eucalyptus trees on their properties, Bill Clark (left) and Brian Kirby.

Former Elders New Zealand national manager Ron Eacott (left), Toodyay, David Johnston, RSM Australia, Michael Adamson, Liftrite, Emilie Bell from essential oils marketer doTERRA and Brittany Pettitt, RSM Australia.

Beacon friends Marian Kirby (left), who has eucalyptus trees ready for harvest and Faye Clark, whose trees have been harvested by Kochii Eucalyptus Oil.

Retired Gnowangerup farmer Rod House (left), with Daniel Dowsett and Neil McKinnon who drove up from Perth.

Perth visitors Robyn (left) and Wayne Loxley with Jan Walters.

Maud Eijkenboom from natural pain relief marketer Better Nature, Andrew Barker from RSM Australia and Ian Wildy, Mungalup.

Nick Priest (left), Bonnie Rock and Kochii Eucalyptus Oil's manager forestry, science and compliance Dan Wildy. Mr Priest has eucalyptus trees on his farm that were planted about 2010, harvested three years ago for oil and are now ready to be reharvested.

THE population of Wheatbelt town Kalannie was almost doubled recently with an influx of visitors for the first Kochii Eucalyptus Oil open day and field walk.

More than 140 people - many drove up from Perth - and others came in from surrounding farming areas - accepted invitations to inspect Kochii eucalyptus oil mallee trees being harvested and regrowth after harvest of eucalyptus polybractea trees on the McCreery family farm just out of town.



The visitors then moved on to the Stanley family farm at the other end of town to inspect Kochii's eucalyptus oil distillery and hear about its ambitious plans for continued expansion of oil production and to use a mountain of spent kochii biomass from that production to generate electricity for the town, as well as produce biochar, syngas and wood vinegar products.