San-Mateo genetics push top to $2200

ALTHOUGH the seasonal conditions have been tight and the reduction in ewe numbers have affected sales, buyers were still out in numbers to grab the genetics on offer at the San-Mateo Merino and Poll Merino ram sale at Brookton recently.

Elders auctioneer Preston Clarke said the buyers had a selection of very high quality rams, which the Morrison family has built on every year.

"It was an outstanding line-up of sheep," Mr Clarke said.

"The quality is testament to the investment in genetics and breeding the Morrison's have made and it is really bearing fruit.

"These are ideal commercial rams for the Wheatbelt, they have the growth, quantity, quality and nourishment."

Mr Clarke said it was certainly less than fortunate that the sale result was not as strong as deserved.

"But we all understand the current situation with regards to rainfall and the exodus of Merino ewes from the State," Mr Clarke said.

With this in mind the Morrisons reduced their overall offering and while they did have lower top prices in both offerings, they still achieved solid numbers.

The $2200 top price of the sale was realised on lot 44, a big Poll Merino ram with measurements of 20.9 micron, 17.7 coefficient of variation (CV), 3.7 standard deviation (SD) and 99.8 per cent comfort factor (CF).

San-Mateo stud principals Nigel (left) and Damien Morrison, with Elders Beverley and Brookton agent Noel Morton and one of the two $2000 top-priced Merinos that both sold to Richard Guiness, RJ & CM Guiness, Corrigin.

The ram was knocked down to Toby Blechynden, BED Blechynden & Son, Brookton, who purchased a total of four Poll Merino sires for an average of $1650.

Mr Blechynden said they had been buying from San-Mateo for four years and liked the wool attributes in particular.

"The wool quality is excellent," Mr Blechynden said.

"We really like the wool we get from the San-Mateo bloodlines and the top-priced ram we bought this year has nice long, stylish, white, heavy cutting wool."

The Blechyndens have been working towards re-registering their family's 'Burnside' Merino stud, but as a Poll Merino stud in the future.

"The ones we bought here today were for that purpose," Mr Blechynden said.

The Blechyndens also purchased the second top priced Poll Merino ram, which equalled the top price in the Merino section of the catalogue.

The ram had figures of 20.7 micron, 21.7 CD, 4.5 SD and 98.3pc CF.

Once again the overall volume buyer at the sale was Atlas Group Pty Ltd, Calingiri, with their purchase of 20 Poll Merino rams to a top of $2000 and for an average of $1450.

Atlas Group Pty Ltd, general manager Tim Johnston said they had been buying for four years and despite the current trend of lower ewe numbers, they have actually increased their numbers this year.

"We are focussing on our Merinos and are mating 5000 this year," Mr Johnston.

"The Merinos fit in well in our farming system.

'We do have some crossbreds which we utilise over our cull ewe hoggets that are not the best wool types.

"With our Merinos, we are very happy with how the wool is coming along.

"We like the plain body, the frame and the wool of the San-Mateo sheep.

"We really like the frame of the ewes we breed out of this bloodline and the wool they produce."

The $2000 top price in the Merino penning was reached twice and both rams were purchased by Richard Guiness, RJ & CM Guiness, Corrigin, and were the only two he bought at the sale.

Mr Guiness said he also had a farm at Brookton and liked the local aspect of the San-Mateo sheep.

"We have bought at San-Mateo for a couple of years," Mr Guiness said.

"I love wool and good quality wool, so I was very selective on the ones I chose.

"I just wanted to infuse some different genetics into our program."

The two Merino rams had measurements of 19.6 micron, 18.9 CV, 3.7 SD , 99.9pc CF and 19.2 micron, 21.9 CV, 4.2 SD and 99.5pc CF, respectively.

The volume buyer of the Merino section was also a long-term regular client and neighbour of the Morrisons in Ellen Walker, Warranine Park, Brookton.

Ms Walker purchased a total of 14 rams to a top of $1800 and for an average of $1114.

"We are fine-tuning our flock," Ms Walker said.

"We have tried all types of sire groups in the past and this year we really focussed on certain sire groups.

"Our sheep are pretty close to what we want.

"The San-Mateo rams have come a long way - they have invested a lot in their breeding and they are very good quality."

The Luelfs, Falconhurst Grazing, York, also purchased a total of 14 Merino rams to a top of $700 and for an average of $700.

Chris Luelf said they had been buying the San-Mateo bloodline for five years.

"We like their bigger frame and nice bright, white wool," Mr Luelf said.

Elders stud stock specialist and San-Mateo classer Nathan King said another five Merinos and one Poll Merino were sold privately, immediately post auction.

The majority of these went to Cameron Cray, Brookton, who purchased a total of 14 rams, consisting of nine Poll Merinos and five Merinos, for a top price of $1400 and an overall average of $738.

Mr King said the Morrisons were more than happy to retain the passed in rams for their own commercial operation.