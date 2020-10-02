Latest shearing graduates make the cut

A FURTHER 11 trainees completed an intensive two-week shearing and wool handling training program last Friday to help bolster the local shearing industry.

They were part of the fourth group this year to complete regional shearing and woolhandling hub camps jointly funded by the State government and Australian Wool Innovation (AWI) and supported by the Western Australian Shearing Industry Association (WASIA).

Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan presented the 11 graduates with certificates at Rob Davy's farm at Wellstead in the Great Southern where the hub was held.

Shearing contractor Mick Thomas assisted and the trainees were taught an accredited program by AWI wool handling trainers Kevin Gellatly and Amanda Davis.

The graduates were Barry Roberts, Luke Mowaljarlai, Brodie Ellis, Kyle Smith, Caleb Woods, Jay Kaeoswat, Isaac Brooks and Mark Colbung, all from Albany, Josh Saunders, Kulin, Jess Campbell-Paaka, Newdegate and Saffron Edwards, Lake Grace.

Two similar training hub camps were held earlier this year at Northampton and one at Brookton and the State government has said it was planning to host more to continue to provide employment pathways - particularly for young Aboriginal people - and to stimulate regional and economic development.

"Our regional shearing and wool handling hubs camps are a terrific investment to build the long-term capacity and capability of our local shearing industry," Ms MacTiernan said.

"This program has already produced 24 graduates of whom 12 are now employed, helping to develop the next generation of shearers to grow our local workforce."

While confirming hub camp graduates will not cover the shortage of experienced shearers and wool handlers this spring due to the State's closed border because of the COVID-19 pandemic, WASIA has urged shearing contractors to employ them so they can gain experience for the future.

WASIA has also advised woolgrowers to have all of their flocks ready when a shearing team arrives on their farm and to get the lot shorn, as getting a team back a second time this spring might prove difficult.