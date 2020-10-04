There is no place to farm like Joe's

Price: $4.5m

Location: West Holleton

Area: 5,090.84ha

Agent: Elders Real Estate

Contact: Will Morris 0448 415 537





JOE'S Place is sure to appeal to a wide range of buyers, given its scale, versatility and scope for cropping and/or livestock production.

The farm consists of a total land area of 5090.8380 hectares over five freehold land titles.

Buyers looking to secure a viable operation to run as a satellite to their own home farm would do well to run the ruler over this property as all the required infrastructure to manage a large scale mixed farming enterprise is in place.

The farm has supported about 6000 Merino and Suffolk ewes plus their progeny, as well as a cropping operation.

The owners have focused on oats and feed grain to support their livestock operation, however the clean, open paddocks are very conducive to efficient broadcre cropping.

There are quality soil types, being mostly easy working and forgiving medium soil types which include loams and duplex sands over clay gravels.

Grain storage is provided by six Moylan 72 tonne silos, five older silos and a shed that is designed for grain and fertiliser storage.

A huge six-bay shed is used for machinery but was built to support a large export hay enterprise on the property.

Other improvements include a transportable home, quarters, a shearing shed with large galvanised sheep yards, a workshop, machinery shed and fertiliser shed.

The West Holleton district is known as a good, productive area, within the rainfall strip that runs from Merredin to South Burracoppin to Mt Hampton.

The owner has focused on water harvesting with 20 dams, with most having extensive graded catchments.

Combined with a mostly medium to light softer soil profile, this farm is worthy of an inspection.

Located in the Yilgarn and Narembeen shires, Joe's Place is about 83 kilometres east of Narembeen, 73km north east of Hyden, 117km south east of Merredin and 88km south of Southern Cross.

The Mt Walker CBH receival site is about 45km away.

There are road frontages to Southern Cross South Road and Soldiers Road.

Given the rapid rise in farm values experienced across much of the State in recent years, the West Holleton area is a great region to invest in, given its potential for efficient production.