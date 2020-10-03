Affordable home to enjoy life in Denmark

Price: $385,000

Location: Denmark

Area: 641m2

Agent: Nutrien Harcourts WA

Contact: Dennis Davis 0428 481 940

CONVENIENTLY located a short walk or drive from the Denmark town centre in the Russell Rise sub division, this home will appeal to many.

It offers a generous open-plan layout with polished floorboards which flow out onto an elevated deck that takes in the views to the south east of town.

Built in 2002, the home is on a 641 square metre block and has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The main bedroom has an ensuite, walk-in wardrobe and wonderful views of the vacant land to the west.

The two secondary bedrooms are well-sized and have built-in wardrobes.

A solid wood heater and reverse-cycle air-conditioner will keep the house comfortable throughout the year.

Low maintenance gardens are to the front and rear.

There is also undercover parking and the house has three decks that you could create your own private nook to sit and soak up your own piece of Denmark.

This region has plenty to offer and the property is close to the Denmark Health Campus, schools, great shops and the town centre.