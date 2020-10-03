Power boost for smart Magnum

CASE IH has officially launched its new AFS Connect Magnum tractor.

According to the company, it comes with a new level of connectivity and remote monitoring capabilities and additional power.

For the first time, the Magnum range in Australia and New Zealand includes a 298 kiloWatt (400 horsepower) option in both the wheeled and Rowtrac models.

"Versatility is the key to the AFS Connect Magnum 400," said Case IH Australia/New Zealand high horsepower product manager Alyx Selsmeyer.

"This is a genuine multi-purpose tractor that will succeed in a broadacre business but it could adapt just as easily to the tasks required around an irrigation operation.

"It's an attractive option for those looking for value for money and who may have fewer options when it comes to labour.

"It's a significant addition to our product line-up."

The 400 also features a new transmission: an upgraded transmission with 21 forward speeds and five reverse.

Ms Selsmeyer said the transmission had been designed for the additional horsepower required for the increased versatility and range of tasks.

"Having more available power to the ground gives producers increased productivity in the likes of high-speed planting, heavy tillage applications and seedbed preparation," she said.

Other features of the AFS Connect 400 include:

- The significant increase in machine connectivity, with remote display viewing, remote servicing abilities from a Case IH dealer and a new AFS Connect mobile app and portal to help stay connected to the tractor no matter where the farmer is.

- Increased integration and customisation, meaning an operator can configure the tractor's electronics to simplify day-to-day tasks.



- Three new synchronous system components - AFS Pro 1200 display, AFS Vision Pro operating system and AFS Vector Pro receiver.

These three pieces are crucial for introducing a higher level of performance and productivity and effective fleet management.

- A refined MultiControl armrest with configurable remotes, a MultiFunction handle with four programmable hot key buttons and an encoder knob for total control at the operator's fingertips.

Case IH Australia/New Zealand high horsepower product manager Alyx Selsmeyer.

Ms Selsmeyer said the advancement in the mechanics of the new Magnum was a big step forward, but when combined with the AFS Connect technology, it was a game-changer.

"The changes to the mechanics alone will boost your productivity significantly, but when coupled with the AFS Connect technology you get a lot more efficiency as well," she said.

"Marrying increased productivity with tech efficiencies are going to let farmers get a lot more done with a lot less inputs, like labour, time and money.

"Farmers in this market have been asking for additional horsepower in the Magnum range for some time and now we can offer them more power combined with a superior level of technology, all in the one machine.

"It's an exciting expansion of our product line and the benefits for farmers and their business are enormous."

More information: contact your local Case IH dealership.