Virtual walk-around at Boekeman Machinery

THE young guns at Boekeman Machinery, Dalwallinu, have put on their technology caps in the light of COVID-19.

They have been putting the finishing touches to an educational video for Case IH axial flow header owners which will be posted on the company's website by the end of the month in time for harvest.

"Basically it's a virtual walk-around mimicking what we do at our annul header schools," said company salesman Matt Joyner.

"We discuss every aspect of the header including achieving the best productivity out of it along with training tips, daily maintenance checks, capacity and crop flow settings and general fire risk prevention.

"It's a thorough tutorial so if you missed something at the header school or couldn't attend, this tutorial on our web site is available for owners.

"It also will be handy for them to refer it to header drivers."

The next Boekeman header school at Dalwallinu is on Thursday, October 8 and the staff would love to see you there.