New Holland header tops $440,000 at Kulin

BUYERS from all across the State turned up at the Elders clearing sale at Kulin recently, held on behalf of M Carmody Holdings amid a fine Wheatbelt day.

After a delay of 30 minutes the sale finally got underway with Elders auctioneers Dean Hubbard, Steele Hathway and Elders new commercial sheep manager Michael Curnick taking turns throughout the sale.

The sale grossed $2.1 million with about 205 registered buyers bidding to near-new prices on sundry items, while local and interstate buyers, some via phone, competed for the larger machinery.

The sale was well supported by the community and realised a 95 per cent clearance.

A New Holland header with 363 rotor hours topped the sale at $440,000 and was sold to SD & MT Lucchesi, Kulin.

The CR9.90 header came in a package deal with a MacDon 45' front with turbo drum and comb trailer.

Another New Holland header with a similar set-up was initially passed in after bidding reached $320,000, not quite making the reserve price but sold for $325,000 before the auctioneer moved to the next item.

A Nitro sprayer and a T8-410 New Holland tractor were both passed in during the sale at Kulin last week.

A Morris airseeder bar and tank sold together for $350,000.

A Cat Challenger 865C with 3720 hours on the clock made $258,000, and was sold to AK & AJ Mead, Ravensthorpe.

A Queensland buyer picked up the Cat 95E tractor, that had done 4676 hours, for $94,000, and was said to be spending a further $8000 to transport it across to their farm.

A Grain King 25 tonne chaser bin was the next big selling item, attracting some fierce bidding to reach $70,000 to Altek Farms, Muntadgin.

Altek Farms also picked up a Grizzly 120 plate heavy West Coaster for $47,000.

A phone bidder bought anEver Trans tri-axle trailer for $65,000 after some competition, while a Bruce Rock Engineering tri-axle trailer sold for $60,000 to Cosgrove Farming Co, Mingenew.

A Gerbert seed cleaner sold for $27,500 to DJ Adams, Cranbrook.

A Richiger EA 910 bag unloader sold for $30,000 to Buckenara Pty Ltd, Bremer Bay.

In terms of vehicles, there was a bit of competition over the trucks with a 1988 Mercedes 2236 PM topping the line-up at $9500, while a 1997 Freightliner FL80 truck with a nurse tank sold for $10,500.

A 1977 Nissan UD CW40 PM and a 1973 Mack R-600 tipper made $2000 each.

An unlicensed 1978 Howard Porter tandem axle flat top semi sold for $7000 to Timbarra Trading Trust, Wandering.

A Mazda BT50 auto ute with 83,000km sold for $22,600, while a 2006 Nissan Patrol with 439,000km sold for $6500.

A 8670 New Holland tractor sold for $27,000 to Croptimistic Operations, Esperance.

A Ruston Eng grain bag loader sold for $18,000 to Tarwell Farming, Wickepin.

Two 45 tonne field bins sold for $13,000 and $13,250, while three other 60t field bins sold for $15,250, $17,000 and $17,250 - each to different buyers.

Ten Universal sheep feeders were offered in pairs and sold from between $1800 to $2300.

A sheep handler, with some gates, sold for $5600 to Australian Food and Farming, Kulin and Kondinin.

New 1000L chemical drums were highly sought after with Gladiator selling for $3500 and $3800, while Glyphosate 470 sold for $3650, 2-4D Ester 680 sold for $5950, Ester 680 $5750 and Trident $7500.

A pallet of Redox zinc sulphate sold for $800, while left over supplies of zinc sulphate sold for $450, manganese $220, copper & lontrel $390 and copper sulfate $300.

There was a bit of competition on the first 500kg bag of Bonito seed which sold for $600, before DD & EM Weich, Ravensthorpe, managed to score three bags of the same size for $350 in total.

In the sundry items five of the six almost new pallets of 7-90-30 x 200 Stocklock fencing wire sold for retail prices, with three for $2800 each, one for $3000, one for $2600 and the final pallet dropping to $1000.

There were a range of building and machinery related items in the sundry offering - with various size tyres, tarps, hoses and pipes available for the astute buyer.

Elders auctioneer Dean Hubbard said it was a well presented and organised sale and the local Elders team should be pleased with the outcome.

Mr Curnick said he had only started working for Elders again as an auctioneer after leaving Emanuel Exports recently, and it was good practice to help him get back in the swing of things.

Mr Carmody said he was happy with the sale and the support from the community, especially the efforts of the local Kulin parents' committee which supplied the refreshments in an effort to raise funds for the school.