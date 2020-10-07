Why a 600kg Charolais steer was at Government House

At Government House last with Charolais steer Winston 13 which sold for $11,000 in support of the Black Dog Ride charity auction were WA Governor Kim Beazley AC (left), Harvest Road general manager of agriculture Kim McDougall, buyer and co-chair of Minderoo Foundation and Tattarang Nicola Forrest AO, breeders Kevin and Morgan Yost, Liberty Charolais and Shorthorn studs, Toodyay, who donated the steer, charity auction co-founder Peter Milton and auctioneer, Cameron Petricevich, S & C Livestock.

AN almost 600 kilogram Charolais steer provided a different adornment in the grounds of Government House last week, all in the name of an important charitable cause.

The Black Dog Ride, established in 2009, raises awareness of depression and suicide prevention and since 2011 has been the name behind an annual steer charity auction, instigated and organised by Dardanup beef producers Peter and Judy Milton.

The auction is normally held during the annual Perth Royal Show, but with no show this year its patron, WA Governor Kim Beazley offered Government House as an alternative venue.

This year's steer, Winston 13, was bought by ongoing supporters the Forrest family through their Minderoo Foundation and Tattarang for $11,000, the same as their winning bid last year, with co-chair Nicola Forrest attending to acknowledge the cause.

Each year's steer carries the name Winston after Winston Churchill, who reputedly suffered from the black dog of depression.

Winston 13 was bred and donated by the Yost family, Liberty Charolais and Shorthorn studs, Toodyay.

Also in attendance was Iluka Resources principal health and safety officer Rohan Lilley, Capel, whose company has utilised the charity steer to attend RUOK days at its WA mine sites and now provides funding for the Miltons to take the steer on mental health awareness road trips to regional WA communities.

