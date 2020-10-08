Hedingham White Suffolks top $2000

AFTER a successful inaugural on-property sale in 2019, the Hedingham White Suffolk stud put up an increased offering at this year's ram sale at Wickepin.

This year the stud offered 90 rams and sold 82, selling two more rams compared to last year when it offered 80 and sold 80.

The first 10 rams were sold individually and after that two rams at a time were penned, giving buyers the option to purchase the pair of rams or just the individual.

Several buyers took advantage of this system and purchased in pairs.

Elders auctioneer Graeme Curry had no trouble conjuring bids throughout the sale as buyers came prepared to buy multiple rams.

"There was great buyer participation and local support, 90 per cent of the bidders would have been local," Mr Curry said.

The sale topped at $2000 on two separate rams - the first to pay the top price was last year's top price buyer Baboo Pty Ltd, Green Range.

It wasn't long into the sale when Elders livestock agent, Narrogin, Paul Keppel, made the $2000 bid on behalf of Baboo Pty Ltd, for the ram in lot three.

The ram had test figures of 17.3 YWT, 17.5 PWWT, 2.4 PEMD and 0.4 PFAT.

Elders agent Jeff Brown, top price buyer Troy Smith, Kingussie Farming, Dumbleyung, Elders auctioneer Graeme Curry, Emma Bentley and stud principal Warren Thompson with the $2000 White Suffolk ram.

Mr Keppel said the ram had a good thick carcase, with plenty of muscle, which is what Baboo Pty Ltd was looking for.

"He was a good sire which Baboo will use over their nucleus flock," Mr Keppel said.

Following suit was Kingussie Farming, Dumbleyung, which also reached the $2000 top price threshold for a ram with test results of 20.7 YWT, 20.5 PWWT,1.5 PEMD, and -0.3 PFAT.

Troy Smith, Narrogin representative of Kingussie Farming, Dumbleyung, said the ram had great growth figures and was a great big square animal.

Kingussie Farming runs 70 White Suffolk ewes at its property at Dumbleyung.

Mr Curry said it was good to see support from another stud.

Return supporters of the sale, Jesmond Farmers, Karlgarin, was the volume buyer of the day, building a team of 12 for an average of $1258.

W&G Wilson, Narrogin, was close behind, collecting eight rams at a top of $1600 and an average of $1400, with LR & S Sims, Narrogin, also picked up eight rams at a top of $1500 and an average of $1350.

Kareem Farms, Popanyinning, bought seven rams at a high of $1700 to average $1314.

Securing six rams each was TS & JA Watts, Pingelly and AW Lyneham & Son, Popanyinning, at an average of $750 and $1350.

Knowsley Grazing Co, Katanning, KP & CM Hart, Narrogin, and PL & JA Russell, Wickepin, all picked up five rams averaging $1600, $1180, and $960 respectively.

Kov & Co, Pingelly, purchased four rams under the hammer and bought one more after the sale for a total of five at an average of $1080.

AP and PD Moore, Narrogin, were consistent bidders throughout the sale, finishing with five rams at $700 each.

Mr Curry said the sale went really well and all of the rams were of good quality.

Stud representative Emma Bentley said she was pleased with the sale result.

"It was a really good sale, we put up more rams and we managed to sell a few more than last year," Ms Bentley said.

"We appreciated the support from buyers."

Stud principal Warren Thompson said the quality of their rams was better than last year and they were continually improving the genetics of their flock.

"It was exciting to have another strong on-property sale," Mr Thompson said.