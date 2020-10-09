Hub for regional domestic violence victims

SUPPORT for those affected by family and domestic violence specific to those in regional, rural and remote (RRR) areas of WA is now available via DVassist.

Fleur McDonald, a best-selling author and farmer based in Esperance, has dedicated endless hours and her own personal funds to the cause for more than three years.

Family and domestic violence might not always seem obvious to the victim, perpetrator and outside people.

Physical abuse is often the first that comes to mind but the issue goes far beyond that and includes emotional, verbal, sexual, financial abuse, intimidation, neglect, constant criticising, manipulation, isolating you from friends and family and controlling your behaviour.

Research from the Australian Bureau of Statistics, 2013, found that 21 percent of women living outside capital cities experienced violence from a partner from the age of 15, compared to 15pc of women living in a major city.

Coupled with the rate of family and domestic violence being higher in RRR areas, situations are often more complex, dangerous and isolating.

The Australian Institute of Family Studies summarised the social and geographical issues associated with family and domestic violence in RRR areas:

Rural masculinity;

Self reliance and privacy;

Lack of perpetrator accountability;

Complex financial arrangements;

Isolation;

Gun ownership; and

Natural disasters.

Making a difference to RRR people impacted by domestic violence was the premise behind Ms McDonald's project which made her a finalist for the Rural Industries Research and Development Corporation's 2017 Rural Woman of the Year awards.

Ms McDonald went on to create Breaking the Silence - a support website for women in the Esperance region, but she was determined to take it further.

With $2.3 million of Federal government funding, last week marked the launch of DVassist, founded by Ms McDonald - a telephone counselling service and information hub for people impacted by domestic violence with a focus on 16 regional areas of Western Australia covering the East and West Kimberley, Pilbara, Wheatbelt, Goldfields-Esperance, Great Southern, Geraldton and some parts of the South West.

It has information for those who are not sure if they are experiencing violence (victim and perpetrator), signs to look out for, guidance on planning an escape and access to legal and financial advice, as well as information for friends and family.

Federal MP for Forrest Nola Marino attended the launch, representing the Federal government and declared DVassist officially open.

"I'm a dairy farmer from Harvey and have worked in regional Australia all my life and I know how important this service is and the vast impact it will have on people's lives," Ms Marino said.

The call centre is based in the Perth metropolitan area and currently has two qualified specialist family and domestic violence counsellors with single sessions offered.

But the organisation has a big vision to grow and help as many people as possible, with plans of operating seven days a week and offering multi-session counselling, case management and a webchat service available in the future.

Planning is also underway to develop a program for people who are using violence.

Ms McDonald said the counsellors would take strong knowledge from RRR communities to their role.

"They understand the genuine fears people in close-knit country communities have about seeking help from family and domestic violence," Ms McDonald said.

"Their knowledge of the different regional areas means they can also recommend safety plans based on the availability or lack of appropriate local services."

To turn her domestic violence advocacy work into creating tangible change, Ms McDonald approached WA businessman Peter Fitzpatrick for some guidance.

Together they lobbied politicians and government departments and they started gaining traction.

"I admire Fleur for her tenacity, courage and for holding it together especially when there was no one else doing it," said Mr Fitzpatrick, who is the inaugural chairman of DVassist.

"I don't know of any other organisation in Australia that offers support specific to those in regional areas.

"Domestic violence has such a serious and long lasting impact on health, wellbeing, housing, relationships, mental health which can tragically lead to suicide.

"And domestic violence is so much more complex in the regions as perpetrators can hide in plain site in communities and be in positions of power."

The DVassist counselling service is available on free-call 1800 080 083.