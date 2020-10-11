Twiggy snaps up premium Hill River farms

HILL River has caught the attention of agricultural and mining magnates Andrew and Nicola Forrest.

Farm Weekly understands the couple has purchased two neighbouring premium grazing properties in the area through Nutrien Harcourts sales manager Terry Norrish.

The properties include Black Arrow, previously owned by John Scotney and Finnies, formerly owned by Sandy Blair.

Black Arrow measures about 3600 hectares and had been quietly for sale for the past three to four years.

Finnies is 1500ha and it's understood the Forrests approached Mr Blair based on their intentions to purchase Black Arrow.

A price could not be confirmed on how much the Forrests paid for the properties.

However it is believed the price represents great value compared to other premium sales in different areas, particularly the South Coast which has seen record land prices per hectare.

The Forrest's agricultural land portfolio includes pastoral stations in the Pilbara and Kimberley, their Harvey Beef processing facility and soon-to-be-operational Koojan Downs feedlot (blue). Their most recent purchases are at Hill River (pink), known as Black Arrow and Finnies. Image: Map data 2020.

It's also understood Mr and Ms Forrest have the desire to purchase more properties in the region.

Mr Blair was the former owner of Prairie Downs, near Newman, which is now owned by his son, Stewart who also owns the Milgun and Woodlands stations, near Meekatharra.

Black Arrow and Finnies, along with an additional property that was not part of the Forrest's purchase, previously made up Cantabilling Springs, which was owned by high profile businessman Ric Stowe.

Mr Stowe's empire of city developments, agricultural properties and coal and power businesses collapsed in 2010, when it was announced he had an estimated $1 billion debt.

Cantabilling Springs and his iconic Devereaux Farm, Bullsbrook, which is regarded as one of Australia's finest country homes, along with other property assets were listed for sale in 2010.

Devereaux Farm sold for $21.35 million to mining businessman Luke Herbert.

Cantabilling Springs was sold and split between John Scotney, Sandy Blair and a third buyer.

Now the properties Black Arrow and Finnies, are regarded as some of the best grazing country north of Perth.

Together the properties have the capacity to run about 4000 breeders (cattle).

It's understood that the properties appealed to Mr and Ms Forrest for their high, near-coastal rainfall and strong red loamy soils.

This purchase comes just a few months after the couple's purchase of Kimberley stations, Jubilee Downs and Quanbun Downs, near Fitzroy Crossing, made headlines.

They spent about $30-$35m on iconic and top quality pastoral properties, totalling 221,408ha, and 11,500 Droughtmaster cattle.

The station purchases marked the Forrest's first purchase in the Kimberley, adding to their portfolio of five Pilbara stations under their Harvest Road business.

In February 2019, Farm Weekly reported that Mr and Ms Forrest purchased four properties in the Moora region for about $10m.

These properties comprised Koojan Downs (almost 3000ha), Avena Vale (1251ha), Damper Downs (1486ha) and Water Hill (1494ha).

While Black Arrow and Finnies would be suitable for cropping, it's understood the couple plans to utilise the properties for cattle grazing to complement their existing operations in the region, which includes the yet-to-be-announced as operational, first-class cattle feedlot at their Koojan Downs property.

Set to accommodate 40,000 cattle at any one time in the first phase, it will be WA's largest feedlot, reported to be worth $51.9m.

The long-term view is to supply 60,000 100-day grain finished cattle each year to Harvest Road's processing facility at Harvey.

The Forrests could not be reached for comment.