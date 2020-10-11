Well watered farm in the Great Southern

Price: $2.2m

Location: Narrikup

Area: 219.05ha

Agent: Ray White Rural Albany

Contact: John Hetherington 0429 311 140

SARAH'S Place, at 1475 Spencer Road, Narrikup, is a fantastic opportunity to invest in some outstanding farmland.

Comprising 219.05 hectares, nearly 100 per cent of the property is arable with absolutely fantastic countryside views at every angle.

This property would be ideal for cropping and has the ability to run cattle or sheep.

Being closely located to Albany, Mt Barker and Denmark gives this property the rural feel with amenities being close by.

There is a large workshop and machinery shed on the property and several large soaks provide an endless supply of water.

All areas of this farmland are easily accessible via a gravel road through the middle of the property.

Originally a tree farm, the owner has painstakingly renovated Sarah's Place to the high standard it is today.

Some areas have been clayed, showing excellent crops over the whole block.

Running from high in the landscape down to the Moore River, the soils range from gravel loam over clay, to some sand areas down near the river.