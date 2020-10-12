Beaufort Vale Poll Merino tops at $7000

STRONG bidding at the annual Beaufort Vale on-property ram sale at Boyup Brook saw values top at $7000.

Bids came in hot and fast for Westcoast Wool & Livestock auctioneer Chris Hartley with the lot one Poll Merino ram achieving the sale's top price of $7000.

The top price improved $900 compared to last year's top of $6100.

A total of 70 rams were offered, of which 57 were Merinos and 13 were Poll Merinos.

Fifteen registered bidders helped to clear 67 in total, made up of 55 Merinos and 12 Poll Merinos for an average $2280.

The support for the stud from both old and new buyers was reflected with just eight rams selling for less than $1000.

Glen Askew (left), Boyup Brook and Rob Decampo, Frankland, inspected the rams on offer prior to the sale at Boyup Brook.

The top-priced ram was knocked down to return buyer Richard Forbes, JA Forbes & Co, Boyup Brook and was the only ram he purchased.

The top-priced 99kg ram had wool test figures of 20.7 micron, 3 SD, 14.6 CV and 99.7 per cent comfort factor.

Mr Forbes said it was a good looking ram that had good muscling and a large frame.

He runs 3800 breeding ewes of which 3400 are Merinos and 400 are Poll Dorsets, with their wether lambs generally being sold to processors.

Paying the second top-price of $3800 was Tim Zadow, TJ & BM Zadow, Kojonup for a Merino ram weighing 108kg with wool test results of 19.2 micron, 2.9 SD, 15.2 CV and 99.8pc CF.

The next best price was $3700 and was paid twice for two Poll Merino rams, first by RJ & BR Freind, Unicup, followed by Glenn Nix, EH Nix & Co, Boyup Brook.

Paul Broockmann, Boyup Brook, was the volume buyer of the sale, securing 13 rams.

Mr Freind went on to collect an additional six rams for a total of seven averaging $1900, while Mr Nix purchased one more ram for a total of two at an average of $2800.

Long-term purchasers Paul Broockmann, P & J Broockmann, Boyup Brook purchased a total of 13 rams to be the volume buyers of the sale and averaged $2177.

Mr Broockmann said it was his normal annual purchase of rams.

"We come each year and buy a number of rams," he said.

"They're good quality and we have had good results from them."

The Broockmanns run 4500 Merino ewes with 2500 mated to Merinos and 2000 to crossbreds.

Their lambs are usually sold as prime lambs to abattoirs.

Repeat supporter Glen Askew, AD & BM Askew, Boyup Brook and last year's volume buyer didn't disappoint, securing 11 rams - just one less than the previous year, at a high of $3600 and an average of $2345.

RJ Decampo, Manjimup, purchased nine at a top of $2500 and an average of $1611, while WM & CM Robertson, Boyup Brook, built a team of eight for an average of $900.

Westcoast Wool & Livestock agent Mat Lowe said it was a great sale, especially considering the seasonal and market conditions this year.

"There were some new faces this year which was good to see and helped with the clearance," Mr Lowe said.

"The rams were presented very well and was a credit to the Chapman family."

Stud principal Darren Chapman said he was extremely happy with the result of the sale.

"We received a higher top price than last year and we had some new buyers which was great to see," Mr Chapman said.

"The support we get is always appreciated."