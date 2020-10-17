Quairading Vintage Machinery Rally draws a crowd

Alan and Eva Cole, Kellerberrin in their 1912 'Little Giant' lorry.

The star of the show the 1920 International Titan tractor.

A line-up of the wide variety of classic cars.

Andrew Caporn, Quairading, was the first person to conquer the tractor balance challenge.

A 1920 International Titan Tractor took pride of place at last weekend's Quairading Vintage Machinery Rally.

The tractor is owned by the Stacey family and is believed to be the first tractor in the Quairading district.

As the 100th anniversary of the Quairading show was cancelled due to COVID-19, the rally was seen as a perfect replacement.

It was organised by the Quairading Vintage Club.

About 500 people enjoyed the working display of 200 machines and vehicles and partied into the night with live music.

Quairading Vintage Club president Peter Smith and his committee were delighted with the inaugural event and planning was in place for 2021.

The photographs were taken by Les Eather.