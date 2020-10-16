Grants open to help boost farm connectivity

THE third round of the State government Digital Farm Grants are open.

The funding is available for three high priority areas across the central, south-east and Esperance parts of WA's grainbelt region.

In the first two rounds, $7 million was granted to six recipients, to assist them in rolling out broadband services to more than 1400 farm businesses across 65,000 square kilometres - from the Kimberley to the Great Southern.

Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan said the program helped deliver high-speed broadband across the grainbelt, helping farmers to stay competitive in the marketplace.

"Access to high-speed broadband is essential for today's farmers and growers to access smart farming technologies and compete globally," Ms MacTiernan said.

"Areas targeted under this third funding round face highly variable bandwidth, download limits and service quality, the failings of the NBN's Skymuster service is holding these regions back.

"This program has had great success in attracting commercial investment to deliver fast, reliable, affordable and scalable broadband to new areas.

"It has proven vital in helping bridge the digital divide and provide regional people with comparable - and in many cases better - services than their city counterparts."

Applications close on Friday, November 20.