Canowie Fields rams reach $2000 twice

THE Canowie Fields Merino and Poll Merino stud celebrated its 25th anniversary on-property sale at Gairdner and like sales gone by it was loyal, repeat buyers who helped the stud achieve a solid result.

With an increased offering of 64 long-bodied quality woolled rams, which included Poll Merinos for the first time, familar names on the buyers' list worked their way through the offering to clear 57 under the hammer of Elders auctioneer Roger Fris at an average of $825.

Compared to the stud's 2019 sale, it offered and sold 14 more rams while the average was back $322.

Prices in the sale topped at $2000 twice for two big, long-bodied Merino rams carrying bulky white wools.

The first ram to hit this value was catalogued in lot six and it was knocked down to the Pope family, Cranbrook, regular buyers of the stud's top-priced rams.

The 104kg ram, which carries pure Canowie Fields bloodlines, had September wool tests of 20.8 micron, 3.7 SD, 18.0 CV, 99.0 per cent comfort factor (CF) and a greasy fleece weight (GFW) of 4.6kg.

Along with taking home this ram the Popes also purchased another seven Merino sires, to finish with a team of eight at a $950 average.

Buyer Ian Pope, who is looking at joining 1600 ewes to Merino rams this season, said he liked what the stud's rams produced, in particular their wool quality and frame.

"They are good paddock-reared rams that go out in the mob and work for us," Mr Pope said.

The Pope's mature ewes cut an average of six kilograms a head of 18 to 19 micron wool which yields more than 72pc.

The second Merino ram to hit the $2000 top price was penned in lot 11 and it was also headed west when it was purchased by return buyer of more than 15 years, Noel Keding, Mallee Rise Pty Ltd, Frankland.

Securing the trip to Frankland was a Westerdale sired 112kg ram which had September wool tests of 20.5 micron, 3.3 SD, 16.2 CV and 99.8pc CF along with a GFW of 4.5kg.

But Mr Keding didn't stop here, he was on a mission to get as many rams as he could, having upped his sheep numbers after moving to Frankland earlier this year from Gairdner.

He worked his way through the catalogue to also be the volume buyer, taking home 19 Merinos at an average of $932 and 12 Poll Merinos at an average of $558 under the hammer.

His Poll Merino team included the $1000 top-priced polled ram which had wool figures of 21.4 micron, 3.8 SD, 17.9 CV and 99pc CF to go with a bodyweight of 102kg.

Mr Keding said he purchased a property in Frankland at the beginning of the year after his father retired and it ended 50 years of farming in the Gairdner area for the family.

"Last year we joined 2500 ewes to Merinos at Gairdner but this year I am looking at joining 5000 ewes to Merinos at Frankland and another 1000 Merino ewes to South Suffolks on our new 2200 hectare property and 800ha of leased land," Mr Keding said.

"Our operation will be about 80pc sheep.

"I like Merinos and like growing wool, they are good dual-purpose animals."

Mr Keding said they had stuck to the Canowie Fields bloodline over the years because they liked the size of the sheep, their wool cuts and their bright white wools.

"They are hardy sheep and they are well-bred for the South Coast conditions."

Other supporters of the sale included return buyers the Cake family, RL Cake & Co, Gairdner, who purchased six Merinos to a $1200 average, while fellow repeat buyer PA Heron, Broomehill, secured eight Merinos at a $688 average and CF & DJ Cooke, Gairdner, averaged $575 across a team of four Polls.

Elders Jerramungup branch manager David Halleen said considering the season, the rams presented very well.

"The sale once again had good support from regular buyers, who buy year-in and year-out due to the results they are getting," Mr Halleen said.

"We offered more rams this year and we sold them which was a good result given there were a couple of buyers missing due to them not needing rams as they have dispersed their flocks due to seasonal conditions."

Canowie Fields stud principal Jason Griffths said he appreciated the support of all buyers on the day.

"We have a good group of loyal buyers that turn up every year and we thank them for their support," Mr Griffiths.

"I am pleased with the clearance as we did increase our numbers this year."