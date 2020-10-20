Hiview Poll Merino sale peaks at $3300

With the $3300 top-priced ram at last week's Hiview Poll Merino ram sale were Elders Kojonup branch manager Cameron Grace (left), Elders Kojonup territory sales manager Peter Wharton, buyers Peter, Carolyn and Alex Reid, DP & MC Reid, Boyup Brook and Hiview stud co-principal Perry Corker, Kulikup.

WELL nourished, traditional type wool growing rams were valued by new and existing clients at the annual Hiview Poll Merino on-property ram sale at Kulikup.

It was the Corker family's second annual sale since the decision to move from the Dinninup ram sale two years ago.

It has proved to be a successful one with local buyers, including one from as far south as Margaret River, returning to compete strongly on sires that have plenty of wool cut, body constitution and suit the higher rainfall areas.

The local Elders team had the privilege of navigating its way through the extremely well-presented rams that were all halter broken and individually tied-up in the dome shelter.

With 13 registered buyers and a wool market that had crept over 1000 cents a kilogram that day, buyers bid strongly on the leading rams which pushed prices to a top of $3300, with eight sires reaching and some exceeding the $2000 mark.

When the auction concluded, 52 out of the 60 rams on offer had sold under the hammer to average of $1367, down $369 on last year's great sale but equivalent to many Merino ram sales this year.

Elders Kojonup territory sales manager Peter Wharton said the presentation was excellent with beautifully nourished, traditional wool type rams offered to potential buyers.

"They're good rain tolerant sheep and are continually sourced by return clients for this particular reason," Mr Wharton said.

"Overall, it was a very tidy line-up of rams and it was pleasing to see a similar number of registered buyers to last year, with a few new faces purchasing Hiview genetics.

"The Corker family should be commended on their continued effort to hold an on-property sale that is of outstanding presentation and hospitality."

It wasn't until an upstanding, white-woolled ram in lot 33 was offered that bidding surpassed the $3000 price tag and a top price of $3300 was eventually achieved when it was knocked down to volume buyer and loyal clients of 19 years, Peter and Carolyn Reid, DP & MC Reid, Boyup Brook.

The 102 kilogram dual-purpose type ram which had an average daily weight gain of 179g, displayed current wool figures of 19.7 micron, 17.1 CV, 99.8 per cent comfort factor (CF), 111pc GFW, 31.5kg WWT, 52.1 PWT, 32mm YEMD, 5.4MM FAT and was sired by Yarrawonga 170505.

Mr Reid said he liked this particular sire because he felt it suited his family's operation to a tee.

"He has a good amount of wool on him, has great confirmation and size and solid figures," Mr Reid said.

"We often chase rams around 18 micron, have good dual-purpose type bodies and can handle reasonably wet conditions.

The Reids ended up securing 11 rams throughout the sale for a healthy average of $1464 for their Merino flock of 7000 ewes, of which half are joined to Hiview Merino sires and the remainder to terminal sires.

Another strong supporter of the Corker's offering was neighbour and losing bidder on the top-priced ram Neville Chambers, NC & CM Chambers, Kulikup, who took home four rams at a top of $2100 and averaged $1600.

His $2100 topper was sired by Terrick West Hamilton and expressed figures of 19.5 micron, 16.4 CV, 99.6pc CF, 62.1 PWT, 37.8mm YEMD and 6.6mm FAT.

Mr Chambers said he has been purchasing rams from the stud for about 25 years and particularly likes their body constitution, wool style and cut.

"I run 900 Merino ewes and these sires will be joined to a selection of them," Mr Chambers said.

Elders Boyup Brook/ Bridgetown agent Brendon Mead was back again this year and had the same buying order from return client of 12 years, RD Hack, Margaret River.

Mr Mead snapped up five Hiview rams which were ideally suited to the Hack's higher rainfall area at an average of $1900 and a top of $2600.

It was lot 25 which caught Mr Mead's eye when it weighed 102kg and displayed wool figures of 18.9 micron, 14.7 CV, 99.9pc CF, 110pc CFW, 33.5 WWT and 36.7mm YEMD.

New to Hiview genetics was Charles and his young daughter Lillianna Caldwell, AN Caldwell & Co, Kojonup, who put together a team of eight rams and paid a top price of $2500 and averaged $1275 for them.

Mr Caldwell went all the way to secure lot 54 for $2500 when it expressed figures of 17.7 micron, 21.5 CV, 99.5pc CF, 122pc CFW and had a 57.4 PWT.

"I did a bit of homework and visited the Corker's in the middle of classing their commercial hogget ewes," Mr Caldwell said.

"I am hoping to infuse new bloodlines into my flock of 4400 Merino ewes, improving wool cut, breeding larger framed sheep with open faces and minimal dags, I knew I had come to the right place."

Mr Caldwell selected his sires, not only on visual merits but concentrated on the ASBVs for growth rates also.

Back to buy rams with plenty of wool cut and nourishment was loyal client Mark Jefferies, Jefferies Grazing, Tenderden, who bought eight rams at a $1238 and $2000 top price, while volume buyer Wheatfield Pastoral Co, knew the types that best suited it needs and paid an average of $883 for six sires.

Mr Wharton secured four at a $1200 average on behalf of regular buyer GC Kilreaney Holdings, Kojonup, while getting their hands on two each were I & FE Staniforth-Smith, Kulikup and Echo Farming, Carbanup.

Mr Mead looked after the Staniforth-Smith's account which equated to a $1300 average, while Echo Farming averaged $1700 for its duo.

Paying $2100 for a single sire weighing 102kg was local buyers Les Elliot, Chillingham Estate, Kulikup, while MS & DE Chambers, Boyup Brook also secured one at $800.