Crathes Park cow, calf top at $7500

A RARE opportunity to buy quality Shorthorn genetics presented itself recently on AuctionsPlus when the Vasse-based Crathes Park Shorthorn stud held a herd reduction sale.

An unfortunate circumstance with the death of stud principal Phil Burnett earlier this year meant that with great sadness the stud connections decided to reduce the herd.

Through Elders, the stud offered 36 cow and calf units (cows not rejoined), three unmated heifers and six bulls.

By the sale's end 29 cow and calf units had found new homes to a top of $7500 and an average of $3303, all three heifers had sold for a $2200 average and to a high of $2750 and four bulls had cleared to a high of $6300 and an average of $4300.

The sale on AuctionsPlus attracted more than 1700 catalogue views and 45 registered bidders, of which 16 were active bidders who placed 350 bids during the hour and a half long sale.

Elders stud stock cattle representative Deane Allen said the sale presented a rare opportunity to buy top genetics from a recognised Shorthorn stud and it attracted a lot of interest due to the quality of breeding in the stud and the success of these cattle throughout Australia.

"On the back of Mr Burnett's ill health and his passing recently it was decided to offer the majority of the stud at auction where his years of breeding would be recognised by buyers and they certainly did with some top prices achieved," Mr Allen said.

"The cattle received a setback due to a shortage of feed during the autumn and Mr Burnett's health, but considering all of these setbacks, they sold very well with buyers appreciating the strong genetic background.

"I would like to pay a special thanks to Lindy Cornish for her dedication and endurance through these difficult times in preparing the cattle for sale on behalf of the Crathes Park stud and the late Phil Burnett."

Achieving the sale's $7500 top price was the roan, 2016-drop, polled Crathes Tessa M33 and its bull calf when it sold to the Elgin Park Shorthorn stud, Elgin.

The next best price in the cow and calf units was $7100 which was achieved twice.

The first to sell at this level was Crathes Tessa K26 which had a heifer calf at foot when it was purchased by an undisclosed South West operation.

The 2014-drop, polled female was by Sprys Advancer A114.

This buyer also purchased another eight cow and calf units paying between $1900 and $5000 for them.

The Yost family, Liberty stud, Toodyay, was the other buyer to bid to $7100 for a cow and calf unit during the sale.

They paid this value for Crathes Patsy H10, which had a heifer calf at foot.

Patsy H10 was born in 2012 and is sired by Sprys Advancer A114.

The Yosts also purchased a further five cow and calf units for between $2500 and $4700.

Other buyers of cow and calf units were Tara Grazing, Boyup Brook, which secured four units to a top of $3000 while the Talgarth stud, Bindoon, purchased three to a high of $2400.

Commanding the $2750 top heifer price was Crathes Lily Q2, which is a daughter of Yamburgan Anzac L278.

Lily Q2 and another heifer Crathes Thelmas Q4, which is by Crathes Laing L51, were both purchased by the undisclosed South West buyer.

In the bulls, stud sire Crathes Cracker P57 received the most bidding support before selling at $6300 to the Narralda Shorthorn stud, Albany, which had earlier purchased two cow and calf units at $2500 and $2300.

Cracker is a 2018-drop, polled bull and is a son of Crathes Hastings.

The next best bull price was $4300 paid for Crathes Kiev K51, which is a Crathes Gascon son born in 2014.

Clint Gartrell, who previously worked as Mr Burnett's agent and helped co-ordinate the sale, said Crathes Park was very proud to offer an outstanding line-up of Shorthorn cattle with depth of genetics and a fantastic future outlook.

"We received enquiry from throughout Australia which was both exciting and very humbling to know we were doing Phil Burnett and the Crathes Park name proud," Mr Gartrell said.

"A lot of work went into ensuring the line-up was suitable for the buyers to ensure the Crathes Park bloodlines continued into the future.

"At the on-property open day before the sale we had a terrific response with more than 50 people turning up to view and inspect the cattle for sale and we thank and appreciate those who took the time to attend.

"Although it was a new experience selling through AuctionsPlus in this way, the vendors found it fantastic.

"It was a great way to achieve widespread exposure throughout the country and this reflected in the results.

"Although the Eastern States didn't manage to obtain any lots, there was certainly interest and bids coming from our neighbours over the paddock.

"The vendor and myself are extremely happy with the results we achieved through the sale and very content in the fact they are going to good solid breeder producers to continue developing Shorthorns for the future."