Smaller board mooted in CBH governance review

CHANGES to the CBH Group's board size and composition and the introduction of limits to director tenure will be voted on by members of the co-operative at the 2021 annual general meeting (AGM).

The proposed changes are two of seven that CBH will seek to implement based on the feedback and findings from the extensive governance review conducted over the past couple of months.

The review of CBH's structure was announced in June, following months of turmoil and in-fighting which threatened to tear the co-operative apart.

Chairman Simon Stead and deputy chairwoman Natalie Browning embarked on a 17 stop grower meeting tour in August and members of the co-op were asked to give feedback in a survey during September.

Mr Stead said there had been strong grower engagement during the grower meetings held across Western Australia and that more than 1200 CBH members participated in a survey.

"We appreciate our grower members taking the time to consider the proposed improvements to our governance that the board put forward," Mr Stead said.

"Improvements to how our co-operative is governed will have a positive impact for the growers of today and the many generations of Western Australian growers to come.

"Growers have given us clear feedback that there is support for change to our governance."

From the survey, the majority of growers support the following improvements:

- Introducing a candidate assessment panel for member director elections (65 per cent);

- Introducing a maximum number of terms for directors (77pc);

- Reducing the overall board size (61pc); and

- Introducing a hybrid board composition model including district, Statewide and independent directors (61pc).

"The board considered the feedback from growers, as well as the insights from the initial peer and best practice review phase, in determining the review's outcomes," Mr Stead said.

As a result, the review's outcomes that CBH will seek to implement include:

- Introduce a candidate assessment panel for member director elections.

- Sitting directors will be required to participate in the panel process, while it will be optional for new candidates.

- The panel will comprise two independent, external experts and one CBH director.

- Introduce an Electioneering Code of Conduct to further support candidates to adhere to expected behaviour during the election process.

- Reduce the board size by introducing a hybrid model with 10 board members, including five district-elected member directors, two Statewide-elected member directors, and up to three independent directors.

- Require all directors to graduate from the Australian Institute of Company Directors (AICD) company directors course within their first term.

- Retain three-year terms for directors with the introduction of a maximum of three terms, for both member directors and independent directors.

- Introduce one additional three-year term for the chair to ensure continuity of leadership.

- Introduce the ability for the board to allow any director to stand for a fourth term by exception for continuity of board experience, which would need to be supported by two-thirds of the board.

Mr Stead said two of the review's outcomes, the change to board size and composition and introduction of limits to director tenure, require CBH rule changes and would be put to members at the upcoming AGM in February 2021.

"The proposed improvements will require two-thirds majority support of members who vote in person or by proxy at the AGM," he said.

"The board has already started work on implementing the other improvements that required a policy change and did not require an AGM member vote.

"There is a range of complexity involved in implementing changes to our governance and we are working on the details and will provide growers a further update early next month with more detail."