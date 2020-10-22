Beef steers sell to $2117 at Boyanup

ON average, values maintained recent high rates at the Elders Boyanup store cattle sale last week, with the sale average lifting by $75.

When the young appraisal cattle were offered, prices accelerated to another level.

Quality once again was excellent throughout the 1200 head, with sufficient weight ranges to suit most requirements.

Beef steers topped at $2117 and 436c/kg to get the sale off to a strong start.

Beef heifers reached $1568 and 385c/kg.

Beef cross steers were in favour, selling to a high of $1808 and 370c/kg, while sufficient numbers of Montebelliarde steers to quote made up to $1947 and 348c/kg.

The Friesian steers were again outstanding with the quality reflected in the top of $1950 and 326c/kg.

Appraisal cattle were small in numbers and stature, but this did not deter buyers from bidding up.

Mitch (left) and Graeme Payne, Nillup, were among the many buyers at the Elders cattle sale, taking home one pen of Montbelliarde steers.

Beef types sold to $970 and Friesian steers topped at $1005, with both smaller and younger than usual for appraisal cattle at that value.

Friesian poddies were on another level altogether when the best return was $815.

The first beef steers offered, three Herefords from Ipswich View Nominees, weighing 641kg were snapped up for Kookabrook Livestock for $2117 at 330c/kg.

Two Angus in the pen sold by CA Williams weighing 560kg joined them for $1870 and 334c/kg.

Rob Gibbings, Elders Capel, bid to $1722 for two Charolais steers weighing 512kg at 336c/kg from Stirling Brothers, Pemberton.

Vaughan Byrd (left), Alcoa Pinjarra, was at the cattle sale with Elders Waroona representative Wade Krawczyk.

A single steer of 505kg, sold account G & S Whitburn, was snapped up by Melrose Enterprises, Donnybrook, paying $1717 at 340c/kg.

Rodney Galati was active all sale, paying $1588 and 370c/kg for the first pen purchased from LO Miller with the eight grey steers weighing 429kg.

Greg Jones started his day buying numerous lines with 13 Angus from Norsca Holdings, costing $1624 when the 376kg steers made 358c/kg.

Trevor Scott had several lines on offer, with the first pen of 13 black steers weighing 390kg going to John Gallop for his southern feedlot client.

These sold for $1567 and 402c/kg.

Another 13 grey steers made $1564 when bought by Mr Gallop.

Welldon Beef, Williams, was a strong contender on suitable weights, buying grey steers from DA & AE Thompson at 426c/kg to return $1485.

The top of 436c/kg was paid by Josh Hynes, Elders Pinjarra/Serpentine, for five steers weighing 268kg and sold by SM Morrison to cost $1168.

Beef heifers attracted equal support resulting in the first pen of 12 from D & EM Hutton, Witchcliffe, selling for $1510 at 368c/kg, when bought by Elders Boyanup.

Another 10 of these went the same way for $1508 and 368c/kg.

Mr Jones was strong on several pens, paying the top of $1568 for eight Angus from Rhys John Newman with the 450kg heifers selling at 348c/kg.

He was also bought several pens for an Elders Albany client, paying to a top of $1360 and 366c/kg for Stirling Brothers heifers.

Mr Galati paid the top of 385c/kg for five Limousin heifers sold by P & JL Dimov, Manjimup, with the 352kg heifers costing $1359.

Other heavier heifers included three blacks from Carbon Plus, Brunswick, weighing 441kg sold to Mr Jones for $1413.

A single Hereford from Ipswich View Nominees went to Kookabrook Livestock to cost $1525.

Beef cross steers started well when the first line of three Angus weighing 565kg from CA & S Jones topped at $1808 and 320c/kg, going to the bid of Mr Jones.

Willow Wood Farm received $1771 and JH & M Brockman $1664 for 10 steers, both lines going to Mr Jones.

Rangeview Stud sold Angus of 286kg for the top of 370c/kg, going to DA Piscioneri, Donnybrook.

Several pens of Montbeliarde steers sold strongly with two well-conditioned steers of 590kg sold by DE Wilson topping at $1947 when Kookabrook Livestock bid to 330c/kg.

GE Payne, Nillup, bought five from K Sorgiovanni, Harvey, for $1636 and 336c/kg, before Mr Gibbings outlaid the top of 348c/kg for seven lighter steers from Rangeview Stud that cost $1058.

Dudinallup Pastoral, Nannup, had several lines of heavy Friesian steers, with a pen of nine weighing 598kg topping at $1950 and 326c/kg when sold to Kookabrook Livestock.

Mr Galati snapped up most of the Dudinallup steers paying to $1901 and 298c/kg for steers of 600kg for a local processor to go on feed before local consumption.

Mr Jones again took a lion's share of the Friesian steers, paying up to 316c/kg for eight steers weighing 569kg from JW Annear, Carbanup.

The appraisal cattle were red hot from the start when the first pen of seven Angus cross from CA Panetta, Harvey, sold to Elders Boyanup for $970, well above the vendors expected $700.

A single steer from Peninsula Downs made the same and was also bought by Elders Boyanup.

Friesian calves reached $950 paid by Elders Boyanup for four sold by Kingston Rest.

Dudinallup secured replacements buying Natawandi Enterprises calves for $850 and $795.

Straight beef steers reached $1005 when Nilgup Park bought the 11 Angus from Kingston Rest.

Friesian poddies reached a new level when the first 16 calves from LJ & RA Brennen sold to Runco Trading for $815.

One pen of nine mated cows sold for $1600, sold by J Pazzano and bought by Carbon Plus.