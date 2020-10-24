Quality parcel in a renowned region

Price: $2.1m

Location: Arthur River

Area: 428ha

Agent: Ray White Rural WA

Contact: Rob Chittick 0429 920 267





BROWNS is a great mixed farming property 10 kilometres west of Arthur River on the Coalfields Highway.

It has a mixture of strong granite country going down to medium loams along the Arthur River.

The property is divided into 10 paddocks with 10 dams, of which most have been cleaned out over the past two years.

The banks into the dams have also been graded.

Additional water is provided via a permanent soak and two operational bores.

The pastures are clover based and have been receiving 135 to 140 kilograms per hectare of super potash 2:1 annually.

The owner has instigated a program of 1.8 to 2 tonnes per hectare of lime onto cropped paddocks for the past three years.

There is an old, but serviceable four-stand shearing shed with a set of timber sheep yards which are in good, workable condition.

There is another set of timber sheep yards on the other side of the river, making it easy and practical for stock work.

Browns is running 1700 ewes and 50 hectares is cropped.

This property is well worth an inspection.