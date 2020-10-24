Great investment in eastern Wheatbelt

Price: Offers closing Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 1pm, unless sold prior

Location: Hines Hill

Area: 1139.98ha

gent: Elders Real Estate

Contact: Will Morris 0448 415 537

WHITEHEADS is an ideal rural farmland investment or add-on parcel for an existing enterprise.

Located 15 kilometres west of Merredin, the property has frontage to Neening Road and Goldfields Road.

Measuring 1139.98 hectares, it is across nine freehold land titles.

Water supply via four scheme water meters.

The property is mostly flat valley floor country that adjoins to a natural salt lake system.

Soil types comprise heavy to medium with original vegetation being salmon gum, gimlet, morrell and tea-tree.

Whiteheads is fenced into 13 paddocks with mixed fencing.

The property is leased until May 1, 2022 with monthly payments and a lease return of $50,050 plus GST per annum.