Header school was in for AFGRI Esperance

AFGRI Equipment Esperance branch manager Brad Forrester scored a few points recently when he held the branch's annual header school for John Deere header owners.

He divided the schools into two camps - one for the men at the Esperance Turf Club and one for the ladies at Lucky Bay Brewery.

Despite the digs that he got the venues mixed up, Brad stayed on course and took the ladies on a picnic tour of Esperance Stonehenge to wind down from a walk-around of a S790 model with AFGRI service technician Jayden Pollard.

All this was happening as the guys endured a 'dry' experience with the AFGRI power team of service manager Leigh Swann and salesmen Dermot Lombard, Matt Upton and Jake Wilkins showing them features of two S790s.

"We had more than 100 guys and 65 ladies and the whole day was a great success," Brad said.

"Owners came from Lake Grace, Gnowangerup and Albany as well as locally.

"We ran three sessions on precision guidance, set-up and optimisation and repairs and maintenance, supported by John Deere Australia representatives Lance Dickeson and Leigh Nairn.

"We've already got enquiries on 2021 headers as part of our forward order program so from that point of view we're very happy with the outcome.

"But our main focus was engaging with owners to ensure they get maximum productivity out of their machines for the upcoming harvest."