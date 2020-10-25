Billandri Poll Merino sires reach $2700

TWO hundred Billandri Poll Merino sires virtually flew off the shelf at the Sandilands family's annual on-property ram sale at Kendenup.

A total clearance at auction is often the aim for stud principals during ram selling season but in a hit-and-miss season across WA, the Billandri team was particularly happy to have achieved the 100 per cent result for another year, despite the dip in prices.

This year's sale topped at $2700 twice and had a gross of $196,050 across the 200 sires offered and sold, resulting in an average of $980.

It came in comparison to the 2019 sale where prices reached a top of $4400 and an average of $1181, back by $201.

Commenting after the sale local Nutrien Livestock auctioneer Charlie Staite said a 100pc clearance was always worth celebrating.

"It was a huge, outstanding result," Mr Staite said.

Billandri stud principal Geoff Sandilands (left), Kendenup, with volume buyers Mark and George Addis, Gordon River Grazing, Cranbrook.

"A lot of sheep have gone out of the district and to continue achieving total clearances of such big sale teams year after year is a credit to the Billandri team.

"The quality they present is always of a high standard and once again buyers had a good, even line-up to select from."

Mr Staite said the buyers' list was full of returning clients chasing reliable Poll Merinos.

"Buyers come to this sale because they're chasing quality performance measured sheep," he said.

"The Billandri catalogue is always filled with rams which meet the needs of that type of buyer which is what has developed such a loyal, repeat buying client base over the years."

Kojonup-based buyer Roger Bilney was one such buyer who bought a number of Billandri sires at the top end of the sale, including one of the equal top priced sires at $2700.

Mr Bilney runs a flock of about 1100 mating ewes at Kojonup and returned to the annual sale to purchase an even team of sires to join a nucleus breeding mob.

Of his top-priced selection in lot 20, Mr Bilney said it had the best indexing figures which was ideal given his focus on averages and balanced figures.

"I actually ended up with three very similar rams but he was probably the pick of them," Mr Bilney said.

"I was looking at the index figures first and after that structure is most important."

The July-born equal top-priced ram had a DP+ index of 200.2, bolstered by ASBVs including 23.8 CFW, -1.3 FD,

-1.5 CV, 9.9 WT, 1.1 EMD, 0.7 FAT, 1.7 SC, -0.4 EBWR and a comfort factor of 100pc.

Mr Bilney said it had been a leap of faith earlier on but over the years he can see progress both in his own flock and the Billandri sheep offered each year.

"Billandri is progressing traits which I care about, things like faecal egg count and growth," he said.

"We've been moving our flock forward at a similar pace so I think that demonstrates the positive influence these genetics are having as we try to constantly improve."

By the end of the sale, Mr Bilney had a team of six Billandri Poll Merinos to take home to Kojonup for an average of $1550.

Matching the top price of $2700 a few rows later was Ron Harland, Gairdner, who singled out the sire in lot 50.

"We've been coming to the Billandri sale for years," Mr Harland said.

"The sheep do the job, we're looking for thickness and white wool that opens up well and can handle our coastal rainfall."

The equal top-priced ram was a July-born lamb with ASBVs including 29.1 CFW,

-1.3 FD, 1.4 CV, 7.6 WT, 2.0 EMD, 1.0 FAT, 0.7 SC, 0.1 EBWR with a comfort factor of 99.3pc.

It was joined on the ute by just one other selection at $1600.

Landing a fair few more Billandri Poll Merinos were Mark and George Addis, Gordon River Grazing, Cranbrook, who tallied up a big team of 24 sires to be one of the sale's volume buyers, paying a top of $1300 and an average of $892.

Gordon River Grazing is a long time Billandri client, buying replacement rams for its flock of about 8500 mating Merino ewes for more than 20 years.

"The numbers on the Billandri sheep are fantastic, all the work is done for us," Mr Addis said.

"We just chase nice plain rams with high indexes and good balanced ASBVs."

The top pick for Gordon River was in lot 70 with ASBVs including 29.7 CFW,

-1.5 FD, 0.2 CV, 5.7 WT, 0.9 EMD, 0.0 FAT, 2.0 SC, 0.1 EBWR, an index of 176 and a comfort factor figure of 100pc.

Another big team of Billandri sires was racked up by a returning client, JJ & JA Sexton, Kojonup, which bought 20 for an average of $985, including a top of $1400.

The top pick for the Sexton account was a twin July-born lamb, with ASBVs including 21.0 CFW, -1.1 FD, -2.6 CV, 8.4 WT, 0.8 EMD, 0.8 FAT, 2.3 SC, -0.1 EBWR, an index of 170 and a comfort factor of 99.9pc.

Local Nutrien Livestock agent Harry Carroll was busy throughout the sale, picking out selections for Beech Estate, Cranbrook, and finished the day with a team of 32 Billandri Poll Merinos, paying $700 for each.

The usual players came down from the shires of Kojonup, Katanning and Broomehill to lend their support to the Billandri sale, with five volume buyers among their ranks.

Indinup Pastoral Co, Katanning, came away with a team of 13, including a top pick at $1200 and an average of $931, while Broomehill-based Birkby Estate, paid an average of $827 for its team of 13.

Another Broomehill buyer Bignell Farms bought a total of 11 to a top of $1200 three times, averaging $1036, Greenhill Estate, Katanning, bought nine at an average of $900 and GWF & TM Chomley, Kojonup, bought six for an average of $1317.

Included among the Chomley team was a top pick which cost $2400 and was the second top-priced ram sold on the day.

The July-born lamb had a DP+ index of 177.5 and ASBVs including 31.6 CFW, -1.2 FD, -1.0 CV, 8.3 WT, 0.6 EMD, 0.7 SC, -0.1 EBWR and a comfort factor of 100pc.

There were a few buyers from further afield who returned to bid again at the Billandri sale, included among them was S Sadler & Co, Wongan Hills, represented as usual at the sale by Elders stud stock representative and Katanning agent Russell McKay.

Mr McKay selected his usual team of high-indexing, well grown Billandri sires for the Sadler account, tallying up 10 for an average of $1250, including a top of $1600 paid twice.

His first top price pick was a July-born twin with a DP+ index of 185.3, backed up by ASBVs of 27.5 CFW, -1.6 FD, -0.6 CV, 10.3 WT, 1.3 EMD, 0.4 FAT, 1.4 SC, 0.2 EBWR and a comfort factor of 99.9pc.

The other $1600 pick for the Sadler account was also a twin with ASBVs of 26.5 CFW, -1.0 FD, -2.0 CV, 10.7 WT, 0.1 EMD, 0.5 FAT, 2.4 SC, -0.1 EBWR and a comfort factor of 99.9pc.

Beverley-based Glenorchy Holdings was another of the volume buyers to travel to the sale, landing a team of 10 for an average of $800, while DP & W Mills, Eneabba, bought seven for an average of $1300, including a top of $1600 paid three times, the first of which was a July-born twin with ASBVs including 15.8 CFW, -1.7 FD, -1.7 CV, 8.8 WT, 1.2 EMD, 0.8 FAT, 0.9 SC, 0.0 EBWR and a comfort factor of 100pc.

Manjimup-based GA Banks, was another volume buyer, landing eight for an average of $900, while Colin Murray & Co, Tincurrin, came away with a team of seven, averaging $829.

Closer to home, volume buyers included RF Pugh & Co, Narrikup, which bought six at an average of $1383 and Rocklee Farms, Mt Barker, which bought five for an average price tag of $880.

Billandri stud principal Geoff Sandilands said the family was very happy with both the presentation of the sheep for this year's sale and the results by the end of the day.

"We've had some great feedback on positive lambing percentages and sheep that have gone over the hooks which is always pleasing to hear," Mr Sandilands said.

"A lot of loyal clients come back to our sale each year and we couldn't be more grateful for their continued support, it lets us know we're on the right track."