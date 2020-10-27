Tables are turned on Farm Weekly journo

THE tables were turned and the reporter became the reported at the Farm Machinery & Industry Association (FMIA) annual general meeting recently with Farm Weekly's senior journalist and machinery writer Ken Wilson presented with two mementoes.

Going through the motions of covering the meeting proceedings as he had done annually for umpteen years before, it was a very surprised Ken who was called to the front of the room by FMIA executive officer John Henchy and chairman Brad Forrester.

And especially when he realised it was not for a photo opportunity and that he was the subject and not the observer in the proceedings.

Having got word that Ken, after 42 years, will be officially hanging up his Farm Weekly boots in the quest for retirement on Friday, November 20, they took the opportunity to acknowledge his service to their industry and WA agriculture.

"I remember thinking when I first met him, who is this crazy guy but I have loved his banter and our 'off the record' chats ever since," Mr Forrester said.

"Ken your network across Australia is huge and more importantly the relationships you have through that network is one of high respect and filled with lots of laughs.

"I hope you can enjoy lots of family time and a few nice reds and here is one to get you started."

Nufab Manufacturing principal Peter Nunn, Geraldton, added to the ceremony by presenting Ken with a stainless steel art piece styled on "something synonymous to our region", one of the sideways growing trees from Greenough.

"We took a photo of one of the best known ones near the S-Bend Caravan Park, made a template of it and then cut it out from a sheet of stainless steel in our fabrication workshop," Mr Nunn said.

"As a WA manufacturer we would not have been put on the map without Ken and his passion, although that's not even a strong enough word, for our industry is amazing.

"His will definitely be big shoes to fill."