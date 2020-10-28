Recognition for Wheatbelt businesses

MORE than 100 business owners and their staff from across the Wheatbelt celebrated their achievements at the Wheatbelt Excellence Business Awards gala recently.

Held at the Cummins Theatre in Merredin, the event was also used to mark the 10 year anniversary of the Wheatbelt Business Network (WBN).

During the night the group heard how the WBN was founded by chief executive officer Caroline Robinson and started with only a handful of businesses in Merredin and Narembeen in 2010.

The WBN has since grown to an association with more than 350 members.

"The dinner and awards presentation was held in Merredin because the WBN was founded in Merredin," Ms Robinson said.

"The board believed it was a fitting opportunity to celebrate the finalists of our Business Excellence Awards and our 10th anniversary with the founding members."

One of the judges of the awards and owner of Stumpys Roadhouse, Brookton, Cathy Wood said the awards applications were of a high level.

2020 WBN Wheatbelt Business Excellence Awards award winners of all categories.

"The high standard of applications was consistent across all categories making the judging process extremely challenging, with most decided by the narrowest of margins," Ms Wood said.

"I commend the winners and encourage anyone to apply for the next awards as it is a very rewarding and positive experience to look back on your business and identify your successes and achievements."

WBN business manager Rachel Thomas said the Cummins Theatre was a "beautiful venue for the awards and celebrations".

"We are extremely grateful to all the finalists for travelling to Merredin and celebrating with us," Mr Thomas said.

Bruce Rock Engineering and Whitney Consulting both won the Digit Business Advisers Business Of The Year award, with Bruce Rock Engineering also winning the Business with 11 plus employees category.