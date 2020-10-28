Monte Verde ram sells to $1900 top

CLIENTS knew what to expect at the 24th annual Monte Verde on-property ram sale at Kendenup, with another quality line-up of Merino and Poll Merino rams with white and soft wools.

There was just a small crowd of people but loyal return buyers helped to clear 30 of the 50 rams offered.

Of the 50 rams, the majority were Poll Merinos totalling 30 head with 22 selling under the hammer, while just eight of the 20 Merinos offered sold, for an overall gross of $25,100 and an average of $837.

The gross and average was down from $31,500 and $938 in 2019 when 35 Merinos and Poll Merinos out of 56 offered sold at auction.

The Merino offering was similar to last year, offering just one extra than in 2019.

In the Merino section prices topped at $800 on four separate rams, for a gross of $6000 and an average of $750.

The top price of $1900 was up compared to last year's top of $1400.

Monte Verde stud principal Stanley Hall (left), top price buyer David Warburton, Frankland River, Fiona Hall and Nutrien Livestock auctioneer Charlie Staite with the $1900 Poll Merino ram.

Return buyer David Warburton, DR & ME Warburton, Frankland River, paid the sale's top of $1900.

It was for a ram with test figures of 16.3 micron, 4.0 SD, 24.4 CV, 99.8pc comfort factor (CF) and 66.2pc yield.

Mr Warburton said he bought the ram because it was a big broad ram with nice bright white wool.

The Warburtons run 3000 Merino ewes and generally sell their wether lambs locally, but varies depending on the season.

Mr Warburton also purchased the second top price ram, paying $1500 for a Poll Merino with wool test results of 18 micron, 3.5 SD, 19.4 CV, 99.8pc CF, 72.2pc yield.

Mr Warburton went on to purchase two more rams to put together a set of four averaging $1350.

LS & MJ Shepherd bought one Poll Merino ram paying the third top price of $1250 for a ram with wool figures of 16.9 micron, 3 SD, 17.8 CV, 99.9pc CF, 70.6pc yield.

Regular supporter of the sale Grant Cooke, M Cooke & Sons, Grass Valley, purchased a team of eight rams to be the volume buyer of the sale.

Mr Cooke paid a top of $800 (2) and averaged $731.

He said the rams always have good quality, dense wool.

"I have been buying from Monte Verde for 15 years so I know what I'm getting when I purchase from the Hall family and it has worked well for me over the years," Mr Cooke said.

The Cookes run a mixed farming operation of 60pc cropping and 40pc livestock.

They mate 2000-3000 ewes depending on the season and generally sell their lambs to the live export trade in Autumn.

Jefferies Grazing Co, Tenterden and Jebarup Pastoral Co, Cranbrook, both secured six rams each averaging $717 and $700 respectively.

Stanley Hall said he was very pleased with the sale result and was thankful to his loyal return clients who purchased rams.

"Some of our clients have been coming here for nearly 20 years so we are grateful for their continued support," Mr Hall said.

Auctioneer Charlie Staite said the sale went as expected and it was mostly returning clients that helped to clear the rams on offer.

"All of the buyers were very happy with their purchases," Mr Straite said.

"The line-up of Merinos and Poll Merinos was outstanding and they are all very good wool sheep.

"Despite the number of passed in lots, the vendors were very pleased with the sale result," he said.