Oilseeds sector looks to future with strategic plan

THE AUSTRALIAN Oilseeds Federation (AOF) has released its five year roadmap for the industry in its 2020-2025 strategic plan.

Key issues highlighted within the document include a focus on consumer liaison and highlighting the health qualities of canola oil, market access, in terms of keeping open key export markets in the face of increased regulatory pressure and sustainability and creating an industry world recognised for its commitment to environmental stewardship.

AOF chief executive Nick Goddard said the components would combine to form the key to a plan to develop the Aussie oilseeds sector into a $5 billion business.

Unveiled at the AOF annual general meeting last week, the plan has been well received by the industry.

"This plan provides a company such as ours with a deeper perspective of the bigger picture for the oilseed industry, both locally and globally, and helps us in turn shape our own planning to advance

opportunities for the domestic sector," said Michael Tighe of Peerless Foods, Australia's largest privately owned manufacturer of oils and fats.

The plan is the fifth industry strategic plan developed over the past 20 years, with the AOF facilitating the process through consultation with industry.

Mr Goddard said it was an exciting time for the industry.

Opportunities identified include changing consumer trends, changing and growing feed demand, emerging technology, new supply chains, new production regions and end-user driven sustainability requirements.

On the flip side, there is also the acknowledgement of potential head winds, such as increasing strictness in European import protocols, which may have an impact on the ability of Australia to export Clearfield varieties to what is now our major destination.

Potential use of non-tariff measures such as strict phytosanitary or maximum residue level (MRL) requirements are issues the oilseeds sector is watching closely.

Mr Goddard said the consumer focus would look at promoting both oil and meal in domestic and international markets, along with creating quality products designed for specific consumer applications.

On the market access front he said the major priorities were protecting and improving access to existing markets, followed by expanding into new markets and facilitating market entry for new oilseed-based products.

In terms of sustainability Mr Goddard said the goal was to be environmentally, socially and economically sustainable.

