WA producers take up GRDC board appointments

TWO Western Australian primary producers have been appointed to the board of the Grains Research Development Corporation (GRDC) for the first time.

Kalannie grower Bob Nixon and Munglinup farmer Gemma Walker were among the seven people appointed as non-executive directors last week by Federal Agriculture Minister David Littleproud.

Mr Littleproud said the appointment of the next non-executive directors was paramount to realising the priorities highlighted in GRDC's Research, Development and Extension Plan for 2018-2023.

"The directors will oversee about $114 million in grain levies and about $60m in government matched funds," Mr Littleproud said.

"GRDC has set ambitious targets and is delivering on a long-term strategy to create enduring profitability for Australian grain growers.

"The directors' role is to deliver the best possible research and development to support Australian grain producers to be profitable and succeed in the highly competitive global grain market."

Munglinup farmer Gemma Walker has been appointed to the Grains Research and Development Corporation board.

Mr Nixon moved into the role at GRDC having recently stepped down from the Grains Industry Association of WA (GIWA) board, while Ms Walker had previously been a GRDC Western Regional Panel member.

GIWA chief executive officer Larissa Taylor congratulated both Mr Nixon and Ms Walker on their appointments to the board.

"It's fantastic to have two Western Australian growers on the GRDC board," Ms Taylor said.

"All the best in your new roles and we look forward to supporting you in GIWA's continuing service relationship with GRDC and with the newly-formed Grains Australia."

Recently, through strategic investment led by GRDC and its directors, Australian scientists have developed a new tool to better determine when to act against Russian wheat aphid to reduce harvest losses.

GRDC is also hosting a series of half-day forums that focus on harvest loss reduction, harvest weed seed control and preventing harvester fires

Mr Littleproud said the work of the GRDC leadership team will enable growers, advisers and contractors to learn about strategies to improve harvest practices from industry experts.

"Research and development led by GRDC benefits our hard working grain growers, ensuring that more grain goes in the bin and more money ends up in their pockets," he said.

"I'm confident the new board members are the right people to lead the GRDC through the challenges ahead.

"I congratulate the new directors and look forward to working together to benefit our rural and regional communities.

GRDC chairman John Woods said he was delighted that Mr Nixon and Ms Walker were among the new non-executive directors recently appointed to the GRDC by Mr Littleproud.

"Bob and Gemma bring excellent skills and experience to the GRDC board and I look forward to working with them and all the directors to oversee the GRDC's continued delivery on critically important long-term investment strategies that deliver value to all Australian growers," Mr Woods said.

"I also sincerely thank outgoing directors, including WA's Stephen Powles, for their excellent and valuable contributions during their appointments."

Professor Powles is one of the world's most highly cited plant scientists and served on the GRDC board from 2017 to 2020.