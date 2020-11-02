Livestock Collective continues to grow

The Livestock Collective has been busy quietly building momentum over the past six months with the creation of two new positions within the company.

Chantelle Kerwin has recently filled the role of communications co-ordinator and Amelia Nolan has taken on the events co-ordinator role.

Ms Kerwin has come from a sports and entertainment background and although new to the agricultural industry she is familiar with the communications sector, diving in headfirst to create a solidified strategy across The Livestock Collective's social channels.

"Keeping an open mind when looking for new job opportunities is what led me to The Livestock Collective," Ms Kerwin said.

"Every day is an exciting challenge and the learning process never ends, which is great."

Ms Nolan is fondly known as Milly and has lived and breathed agriculture her whole life.

From Victoria, near the South Australian border, her experience in the rural sector has ranged from tertiary education in both Western Australia and New South Wales to living in Queensland and finally returning to WA.

Ms Nolan brings her wealth of knowledge to create the next generation of Livestock Leaders who share her sentiments.

"I have been following The Livestock Collective since they began so I am very excited to now be a part of their team," Ms Nolan said.

"Their values directly align to my own and I am passionate about their movement to provide agriculture with a voice."

The objective of The Livestock Collective is to empower red meat supply chain advocates, by providing first-hand information from people working in the live export industry, around Australia and the world, to help provide a balanced view to the wider community.