Multiple breeds share top of $1600

A DISAPPOINTING clearance was posted for the Carter family at their annual Ridgetop on-property ram sale at Narrikup.

The usual presentation of well-bred prime lamb sires was on offer but in a patchy season impacted by the reduction of local ewe numbers, the Ridgetop sale represented a missed opportunity for buyers in the market for a good quality and reliable prime lamb sire.

A total of 120 rams were put up for sale including the Poll Dorset, White Suffolk and South Suffolk breeds, with 43 selling under the hammer to a top of $1600 and a combined average of $813.

It came in sharp contrast to the 2019 sale result when just one was passed in from a catalogue of 150 with a sale average of $781.

For Ridgetop stud principal Denam Carter, it was heartening to see returning clients at the sale again, in addition to some new buyers.

"It has been a tough season for some of our clients and ewe numbers have been going down so that clearly had an impact on the sale this year," Mr Carter said.

"But it was great to see our returning clients who came back to support the sale again, and there were some new buyers here today as well which was fantastic."

Mr Carter said he was happy with how the sheep presented for this year's sale.

"They came through a pretty hard summer so I was happy with how they penned up, particularly the South Suffolks," he said.

Elders auctioneer James Culleton agreed the presentation of rams was of the typical high standard for Ridgetop, there just weren't enough buyers in the shed on the day.

"I thought the sheep presented very well but it was a tough day," Mr Culleton said.

"One of the highlights was a donation of the proceeds of one of the White Suffolks to the Albany Community Hospice which was generous and appreciated."

Mr Culleton said negotiations continued post-sale.

The top-priced ram sold on the day was penned among the White Suffolk line up and caught the eye of return buyer Ryan Smith, Baboo Pastoral, Green Range, who went to $1600 to secure his pick of the day.

The ram in pen 25 was sired by Brimfield 160402 and had supporting data including 45.7mm EMD, 9.1mm CFAT and a bodyweight of 120.5kg.

Mr Smith said he thought the top-priced ram was a very good type with good depth of body.

"We run a nucleus White Suffolk flock so this ram will go in with them," Mr Smith said.

"We're seeing the results on the ground and are very happy with the progeny we can produce with Ridgetop genetics which is why we come back to the sale regularly."

Baboo Pastoral also landed the ram in pen 24 for $1300 which was the second top price of the day.

It had supporting data including 44mm EMD, 5mm CFAT and a bodyweight of 114kg.

Of the 80 White Suffolks offered, 26 sold under the hammer to an average of $813.

Volume buyers in this portion of the sale included KW & GK Stothard, who purchased five for $650 apiece, EA Coombe & Son, who secured five for an average of $830 including a top of $1000 and MJE Grazing, who purchased five for an average of $720.

The White Suffolk in pen 27 sold for $800 to GM Howard & Son, represented at the sale by Elders agent Nigel Hawke, with proceeds going to the Albany Community Hospice, gratefully received by chairperson Jeanann Barbour.

Prior to the White Suffolks, it was the presentation of 20 Poll Dorset sires which commenced the sale, of which five were sold under the hammer.

Each of the rams sold from the Poll Dorset catalogue had a $650 price tag, divided among MJE Grazing and VJ & AE Van Den Berg, represented at the sale by Elders team members.

MJE Grazing came away with a team of three while the Van Den Berg account secured two.

Rounding out the sale was the offering of 20 South Suffolk sires, of which 12 were sold under the hammer to a top of $1100 on four occasions and an average of $879.

Return buyer Mt Barker Transport was one of the equal top-price buyers, singling out the first two rams as their picks for the day, with supporting data of 35mm EMD, 6.6mm CFAT and bodyweight of 102.5kg for lot 101 and 42.8mm EMD, 6.4mm CFAT and 106kg bodyweight for lot 102.

The Mt Barker Transport account secured two more South Suffolks to build a team of four with an average of $1050.

Subasio Downs was the volume buyer in the South Suffolk catalogue, landing a team of six including two at $1100 and an average of $825.

Top price picks for Subasio had supporting data of 35.1mm EMD, 5.2mm CFAT and 92.4kg bodyweight for lot 103 and 41.3mm EMD, 6.8mm CFAT and 105kg bodyweight for lot 104.