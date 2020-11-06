Learn more about regenerative farming

WHETHER you're a commercial or lifestyle farmer, or a keen gardener, if you're interested in sustainable food production, Regen in the Real World: Reloaded, to be held this month, offers an opportunity to learn even more with a jam-packed three-day event.

Originally planned for March, the event had to be rescheduled when COVID-19 infiltrated Australia, with organisers concerned a reschedule would turn into a cancellation.

But thankfully, WA has managed to keep the coronavirus at bay and the event, like many others in the State, was given the green light for the weekend of November 13-15.

Hosted by the Mt Barker Community Garden (MBCG), the event offers a range of workshops and tours for people with an interest in regenerative gardening and agriculture of all types and scale.

Each day is somewhat grouped from small to large scale, to help attendees select relevant topics for them if they don't want to attend the whole three-day event.

MBCG volunteer co-ordinator Kirsten Beidatsch this month's events had some changes to the initial program, including the event facilitator, which will be Albany gardening enthusiast and sustainability educator Yann Toussaint.

Friday, November 13:

Day one will include an edible weeds and alternative uses for weeds workshop.

"While we all get pretty annoyed about weeds in the garden, regenerative agriculture is all about finding ways to use things in the ground in a beneficial way," Ms Beidatsch said.

Charles Otway, Terra Perma Design, will give an introduction to regenerative agriculture presentation via Zoom.

Later in the day, attendees will visit the famous Banksia Farm in Mt Barker, which has the world's only complete arboretum of all 79 species of banksias, where they will learn about soil improvement and revegetation with native plants.

Tours will be broken up around presentations and practical workshops on intensive farm propagation delivered by Banksia Farm owner and species expert Kevin Collins.

Saturday, November 14:

On a tour of Oranje Tractor Wines and Food, an organic and regenerative vineyard and farm near Albany, participants will learn about intensive regenerative agriculture on a commercial scale that incorporates crops and livestock.

Two new additions to the program include a presentation from Noongar elder Larry Bright, who will speak about bush foods and a tour of a small regenerative farm near Kendenup, which has been trialling grain crops.

The day will conclude with a light supper and screening of the film, The Biggest Little Farm, directed by John Chester.

Sunday, November 15:

A tour of the award-winning Stonemeal Farm, Narrikup, will show attendees how owner Stephen Frost has used regenerative farming principles within his grain and livestock operation, along with techniques about water harvesting and fire mitigation.

The day will wrap up with an opportunity to debrief on the workshops and tours and discuss learning with other attendees, as well as a farewell dinner.

Ms Beidatsch said the event had sparked the interest of many locals, people from other country regions and even the city.

While most attendees are farmers or gardeners, some are from universities who are eager to learn more about agriculture and modern trends sweeping the industry.

"We hope the event helps to build a network of people who all share an interest in regenerative growing," Ms Beidatsch said.

"Perhaps in the future we could organise tours on people's properties in other areas and learn how they have implemented what they have learned to suit their system."

As the event is jam-packed with valuable workshops and tours, Ms Beidatsch said she hoped attendees come away from the weekend realising what they can achieve through regenerative farming and gardening.

"That's why we have focused on practical sessions and tours with people starting out in regen ag and also with people who have been doing it for a long time and succeeding," Ms Beidatsch said.

"We want people to know that it's possible, they might fail, but that's OK and they're not alone."