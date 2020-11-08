Joe Biden wins US Election

Joe Biden will become America's 46th president after being declared the victor in the US election.

Mr Biden passed the 270 Electoral College votes required to become president after the Associated Press called the battleground state of Pennsylvania for the Democratic candidate this morning.

The win in Pennsylvania moved Biden to 290 electoral votes, according to AP. Other news networks, who had not yet called Arizona as a Biden win, would still have the former Vice President as a victor based on Pennsylvania's prized 20 votes.

In both Pennsylvania and Georgia, Biden overtook President Donald Trump on the strength of mail-in ballots that were cast in urban Democratic strongholds like Philadelphia and Atlanta.

Trump's campaign is pursuing a series of lawsuits across battleground states that legal experts described as unlikely to succeed in altering the election outcome.

The campaign's general counsel, Matt Morgan, asserted in a statement on Friday that the elections in Georgia, Nevada and Pennsylvania all suffered from improprieties and that Trump would eventually prevail in Arizona.

"This election is not over," he said.

"Biden is relying on these states for his phoney claim on the White House, but once the election is final, President Trump will be re-elected."

Election officials in those states have said they are unaware of any irregularities.

In Pennsylvania, Biden had moved ahead of Trump by more than 34,000 votes on Sunday morning (Australian time) while in Georgia he had opened up a 7248-vote lead.

Both margins were expected to grow as additional ballots were tallied.

Biden would be the first Democrat to win Georgia since Bill Clinton in 1992.

AP has also called Arizona for Biden, where he led by about 20,000 votes on Sunday morning. He has also won Nevada, where he was ahead by 25,699.

Pennsylvania, one of three traditionally Democratic states along with Michigan and Wisconsin that handed Trump his 2016 victory, had long been seen as crucial to the 2020 race, and both candidates lavished enormous sums of money and time on the state.

The story Joe Biden wins US Election first appeared on The Land.