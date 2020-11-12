Virtual learning for college students

THE WA College of Agriculture (WACOA) Denmark is using new and innovative ways of training to help its students achieve their Certificate II and III in Agriculture.

Launched earlier this year, a website developed by a third party, called Open Learning, allows information to be uploaded so students can access it online.

The Denmark college utilised the program to outline the components of each unit of competency for the Certificate II and III in Agriculture.

Available to both year 11 and 12 students, the website provides written and visual media including video demonstrations, as another avenue for students to learn.

Whether a student is learning to muster and move livestock, plant horticultural crops, drive a tractor or operate basic machinery and equipment they can log into the training application and access training information specific to their course of study.

WACOA Denmark VET training co-ordinator Darren Scahill, who introduced the program to the college, told Farm Weekly it enabled students to make productive use of their time as they can access the information on the go.

"Sometimes it gets difficult to fit everything in, so instead of giving the students loads of books they can look at the information online, also making it more environmentally friendly," Mr Scahill said.

"They can access the information on their phones and learn while they are on the move, on the bus to and from school for example, so it allows them to make use of that travelling time.

"It certainly was a distinct advantage during the COVID-19 restrictions, providing on-line training at home."

Used in conjunction with practical training, Mr Scahill said students could always opt to go back to the books if that was their preference.

"Some students can just sit there flicking through a book and the information won't sink in but this program incorporates videos which can make that knowledge sink in a bit quicker," he said.

"The online program breaks the information down into smaller components, so they can take a break when they wish, then come back to the program and pick up exactly where they left off.

"Everyone learns differently - we have some students with language, numeracy and literacy problems so this program enables them to put the headphones on and the computer will read the words to them."

WACOA Denmark principal Steve Swallow said the website also provided responses in real-time so that students could easily track how they are performing in any one area.

"Students will also be able to complete questions that test their knowledge of competencies online, something that up until now, they have had to provide in writing," Mr Swallow said.