Local talent joins independent exchange

CLEAR Grain Exchange (CGX) welcomed Peter Brennan into the team to help better service users of the independent exchange.

Mr Brennan hails from a family farm at Wongan Hills, where he developed a love and passion for agriculture.

Since graduating from The University of WA with Bachelor of Science in Agriculture and Bachelor of Commerce degrees, Mr Brennan has spent time on the family farm before choosing to develop his career further with a bank and then grain marketing adviser.

"I was attracted to CGX because I believe in what they are doing," Mr Brennan said.

"I'm passionate about helping farmers achieve long-term sustainability and believe that increasing revenue is vital to achieve this.

"CGX is an innovative business focussed on creating value for growers.

"An independent exchange open to all buyers, sellers and consultants improves price transparency and forces a more efficient grain market.

"This in-turn helps growers to receive their grain's full value whilst providing a safe and secure environment for them to transact in.

"I like the uniquely independent position CGX holds in the Australian grain industry.

"CGX is not a buyer, seller, or broker of grain, but rather an independent online exchange facilitating efficient and secure grain transactions."

Mr Brennan has joined managing director Nathan Cattle in the Perth office and is working closely with CGX's national business development team.

"I'm looking forward to connecting with growers, consultants and buyers across Australia and internationally whilst helping build CGX's on the ground service here in WA" he said.

Mr Cattle said he was delighted to welcome Mr Brennan to the CGX team.

"We went through an extensive interview process and Peter presented very well," Mr Cattle said.

"That's a reflection on the character of Pete and also of the professional environments he has been part of through his career.

"Pete has a solid understanding of markets and importantly an enthusiasm to learn and contribute to benefitting the broader grains industry.

"Most notably, Pete's a good bloke and we're confident he'll do a good job for users of the exchange."

Mr Brennan started with CGX in October.