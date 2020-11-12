Watch WA's 2021 Aussie of the Year ceremony

You're invited to join us here onThursday evening to watch live as the recipients of WA's2021 Australian of the Year Awards are announced.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel, Perth,and are scheduled to begin at 6.30pm with ABC Radio Perth's Geoff Hutchison acting as MC.

The 16 West Australians in the running to be named the state's Local Hero, Young Australian of the Year, Senior Australian or Australian of the Year for 2021 include doctors and scientists, a rural tourism ambassador, the founder of Plastic Free July, a young advocate for voluntary assisted dying and the man who urged Australians to support healthcare workers during COVID-19.



Among the nominees for 2021 West Australian of the Year is world renowned neurologist Professor William Carroll. For three decades he has specialised in the area of research and treatment for multiple sclerosis.



OUR STATE'S CHAMPIONS: The West Australians nominated for the state's 2021 Australian of the Year Awards. Pictures supplied by Australianoftheyear.org.au

One of four West Australians nominated in the Young Australian of the Year category is Belinda Teh, a passionate advocate for voluntary assisted dying legislation.



Belinda's campaign was forged from personal tragedy after she watched her mother endure a painful death from breast cancer. Belinda has shown courage and persistence in retelling her own story to fight for compassionate choice in the wider community.



The award recipients in each category will join other state and territory winners as finalists in the annual national Australian of the Year Awards announcement on January 25, 2021.

The WA nominees are ...

Australian of the Year - sponsored by Australia Post

Professor William M Carroll - Leading neurologist

Professor Helen Milroy - Australia's first Indigenous doctor

Emeritus Professor Chemmangot Nayar - Clean energy pioneer

Clinical Professor Mark Newman - Cardiothoracic surgeon

Senior Australian of the Year - sponsored by the Department of Health

Marion Blackwell AM - Environmental scientist and landscape architect

Ron Manners AO - Miner, businessman and philanthropist

Ngarralja Tommy May - Painter and printmaker

Dr Richard Walley OAM - Champion of Aboriginal culture

Young Australian of the Year

Grace Forrest - Founder and director of Walk Free

Ashleigh Small - Founder of Hello Initiative

Dylan Storer - Journalist and social advocate for climate action

Belinda Teh - Advocate for voluntary assisted dying

WA Local Hero - sponsored by the Department of Home Affairs

Denise Brailey - Consumer advocate

Christopher Doohan - Creator of Adopt A Healthcare Worker campaign

Annette Green - Tourism Ambassador, The Australian Silo Art Trail

Rebecca Prince-Ruiz - Founder of Plastic Free July

