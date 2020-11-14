Strong selling season across the board

RECENT sales across the State have been as strong as we have seen them for many years.

The demand for rural and pastoral properties is outstripping supply, with enquiry from all sectors including corporate, syndications and private buyers.

Recent sales have shown strong gains in values and it is across all areas.

Ray White Rural WA (RWRWA) has been very fortunate to have marketed some wonderful properties this selling season which have all received multiple offers, confirming the demand for rural and pastoral properties.

We believe the demand is set to continue with low finance costs, strong commodity prices and the security of land banking.

RWRWA is also very active in pastoral sales.

The enquiry has been ongoing, with demand for beef and small stock still very strong.

Our recent sales have shown strong gains in values in this sector and we are actively seeking properties to service the needs of our clients.

RWRWA has had a wonderful selling season and has enjoyed fabulous results for our clients throughout the State.

We are a very active company and have a great network throughout the country culminating in listing and selling some of the highest profile properties in Western Australia.

As a company, we would like to thank all our clients for entrusting us in managing the buying and selling of their properties.

We are very interested to talk to any interested parties on a confidential basis; buying or selling or general chat on potential values and the industry as a whole.

- More information: contact Simon Wilding on 0417 965 211.