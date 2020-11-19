Albany embraces inaugural Spring Fair

Denmark Diesel & Ag Repairs principal Trent Moore (left), Denmark, used the Deutz catalogue in conjunction with tractor models on display to help client Andrew Lee finalise his choice of tractor to purchase.

Midland Stockyards' Paul Dongray (left), explained the virtues of his company's products to Narrikup sheep farmers Liberato, Pietrina and Kelly Fragomeli, with fellow team members Jeremy Byrne and Scott Hills.

Kim Ovens (left), Narrikup and Victor Webb, Albany, discussed features of the EasyFence products with sales representative Murray Eyden and owner Hayes Dorrington.

Albany Agricultural Society president Rob Wright with sisters Gabby, 7 and Olivia Hill, 5 and their mother Belinda Bolger, Albany, in the colourful heritage roses display.

St John Ambulance volunteers at the Albany Spring Fair included emergency medical technician Diedre Trevenen and emergency medical assistant Ethan Bourke, both Albany.

At the Wilson Machinery display were Albany beef farmers Shannon (left) and Ivan Gerovich, their neighbour, dairy farmer Pieter Mostert, who was looking to buy a new slasher and Wilson Machinery's Lani, 11, Laura and Ian Wilson.

The Nationals WA candidate for Albany and local town planner Delma Baesjou, Kalgan River, was with fellow party members Peter Rundle, MLA for Roe and Esperance branch president Stewart McKenzie, Hi-Tech Ag Solutions. A long-time regional development advocate, Ms Baesjou was the first in WA to be chosen to an election ticket through community pre-selection.

Max Marwick (left), Albany, caught up with his grandchildren Jesse, 5, Cassia, 1, Reef , 7 and their parents Melissa and Josh Button, Albany and showed them his restored 1948 Massey Ferguson TE20, 20 horsepower petrol tractor displayed aboard his 1954 Chevrolet truck.

Manning the Harvey Beef Gate 2 Plate stand were local committee members Wayne Mitchell, Narelle Lyon, Willyung Farms feedlot, Sheena Smith and her daughter Ella.

Albany Spinners Inc president Leeza McLean (left) and vice president Marisha Stone, both Albany, were hard at work spinning wool from a donated Melanian fleece as part of their group's display.

In the Liberal's stand were Shadow Minister for Agriculture, Regional Development and Finance Steve Thomas (left), long-time Albany branch member Brenda Jeanes, Albany deputy mayor Greg Stocks, who is second on the party's upper house ticket for the south west behind Mr Thomas and candidate for the seat of Albany, Scott Leary, Albany City Motors financial controller.

In the Marine Solutions display were owner director Rob Read (centre) with staff members Sean Ferraz (left) and Gordon Hewitt.

The Albany Agricultural Society held its inaugural Spring Fair at the town's Centennial Park showgrounds last weekend and incorporated the launch of its Albany Central Markets.

Unable to hold the annual Albany Show due to COVID-19 restrictions, the committee settled on the smaller, lower-key option of a Spring Fair and was granted permission to host a 15,000-visitor event from Friday to Sunday.

President Rob Wright said it had been a challenging time with hundreds of hours spent getting things right in a COVID environment to host an event and the free entry Spring Fair was a good alternative to the regular show.

It had meant spacing exhibitors out, installing sanitisation stations and ensuring visitors could only move in one direction through the pavilions and sideshow alley.

"Still we had plenty of highlights with an army display, rural displays, the State carriage horse driving championships, fireworks, draft horse display, horticultural displays, showjumping and other equestrian competitions," Mr Wright said.

"Having a free event (although people were asked to give a gold coin donation if they wished) meant visitors could come and go several times during the course of the weekend."

In total there were more than 80 exhibitor stands, 25 market stallholders, about 100 horses including 45 showjumpers and 30 competitors in the horse carriage driving competition, with many exhibitors reporting good interest and sales of their products.

"I have to thank our volunteers who have worked tirelessly and a few benefactors who put money up to keep the show afloat in these testing times," Mr Wright said.

"And thanks to all the people who attended and gave a donation.

"We'll happily welcome any interested persons on to our committee."